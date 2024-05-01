Remembering Ray

Once again, the trucking industry and our volunteer family at the Truckin’ For Kids (TFK) charity show, has lost another great man after Ray Valenzuela passed away on March 28, 2024, at 62 years old. Raymond Valenzuela was born on October 22, 1961, in Pasadena, California. He was a loving husband to his wife, Bridget Valenzuela, whom he shared 40 beautiful years of marriage with. Together, they raised two incredible daughters named Adela and Linda Valenzuela. Ray’s greatest joy came from being a grandpa to five wonderful grandchildren – Preslee, Bailee, Matthew, Sophia, and Cole. Ray began his trucking career over 40 years ago by starting out running the Northwest with a freight company, hauling general goods, for a few years. Shortly after that Ray decided to go out on his own and start Valenzuela Trucking. Purchasing a brown 1990 Freightliner FLD and starting in the construction business, Ray hauled whatever would fit in the end dump he pulled. Ray spruced his Freightliner up and started taking it to truck shows in and around Southern California, including Truckin’ For Kids (TFK). There, Ray fell in love with all the trucks and the people who owned and drove them. Because it was “for the kids” and a great charity event, Ray started volunteering his time, helping to park trucks for a few years, and having a good time. Later, Ray stepped up his game and bought a bright red Peterbilt 379, customized it, and started bringing it to TFK, while still volunteering, as well. As we all know, living in California, Ray’s 379 eventually had to go away, so he purchased a newer Peterbilt 389 painted gray and maroon, and as it turned out, that would be his last truck ever. Ray was involved in a tragic accident in his pickup truck on March 15 on Interstate 40 on his way to their house near the Colorado River. After being taken to a hospital in Las Vegas with massive injuries, he passed away on March 28, 2024. Leaving behind a legacy through the love and memories he shared with his family and friends, Ray Valenzuela left an indelible mark on their hearts. He will be missed but never forgotten in the trucking industry he loved so much and by all his family and friends. Our prayers and condolences go out to everyone who knew him.

