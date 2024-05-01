Readers And Their Rigs – May 2024

This 1980 Peterbilt 359 is owned and operated by Dan Kemerling (72) of Wahoo, NE. Dan has been running this rig since 1990 and still drives it every day. Pulling a flatbed throughout the Midwest, you can usually catch him hauling plastic pipe and stone. The truck has a 285” wheelbase and is powered by a Cummins N14 engine. The truck (excluding the drivetrain) currently has close to five million miles on it! Over the years, Dan has taken the truck to a few shows and had fun, but since he runs it every week, he can’t afford to be down for too long. He takes great pride in the fact that he still runs this classic beauty as much as 100,000 miles a year. We would like to thank Dan’s son Zack Kemerling, a longtime fan of 10-4 Magazine, for sharing pictures and information about his awesome dad.