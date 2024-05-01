This 1980 Peterbilt 359 is owned and operated by Dan Kemerling (72) of Wahoo, NE. Dan has been running this rig since 1990 and still drives it every day. Pulling a flatbed throughout the Midwest, you can usually catch him hauling plastic pipe and stone. The truck has a 285” wheelbase and is powered by a Cummins N14 engine. The truck (excluding the drivetrain) currently has close to five million miles on it! Over the years, Dan has taken the truck to a few shows and had fun, but since he runs it every week, he can’t afford to be down for too long. He takes great pride in the fact that he still runs this classic beauty as much as 100,000 miles a year. We would like to thank Dan’s son Zack Kemerling, a longtime fan of 10-4 Magazine, for sharing pictures and information about his awesome dad.
Readers And Their Rigs – May 2024
By Daniel J. LinssUpdated:No Comments1 Min Read
Previous ArticleHey… Listen Up
Next Article Remembering Ray
Daniel J. Linss
Daniel J. Linss has been with 10-4 Magazine since the beginning in September of 1993 and has been the Editor and Art Director since March of 1994. Over the years, he has also become an owner and one of the main photographers for 10-4 and is well-known for his insightful cover feature articles and honest show reports. Married for over 30 years with three grown children, Daniel produces 10-4 Magazine each and every month from his office in Central California.