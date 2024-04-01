Living In The Past

The sounds, the feelings, the smell, and the memories – just some things a person remembers who grew up in and around trucks. Some people look to the new trucks, leaving the old ones in the past, but Trevor Hardwick (47) is an old soul caught in the middle. As part of the 10-4 Magazine family since 2008, he brings us rhymes reminiscent of days gone by to help us remember what trucking used to be, and the ability to still incorporate it into trucking today. Trevor’s gift of poetry was brought to light in our August 2006 issue in “Trucker Talk” by Kim Jaikes (Grimm) when she introduced us to Trevor. Not long after that, Trevor was asked if he had more poems, and if he would like to submit them monthly. Since January 2008, Trevor has been enlightening us all with stories of trucking in his “Poetry In Motion” monthly column. Today, Trevor and Alicia, who have been married since 1999, reside in Stanwood, WA with their Great Danes, Dorsey and Fruehauf. You may recall his November 2017 cover feature with his 2017 Kenworth W900L with a three-color green paint scheme which showcased Trevor’s vision of bringing old-school to a late model truck. The same can be said of his current workhorse – a 2023 Peterbilt 389 fitted with a custom 80-inch ATG sleeper with the look of a Double Eagle. Pulling a matching reefer trailer, Trevor runs a regular route up and down the west coast. He also enjoys collecting old trucks and has quite a few of them. Trevor believes kids should have the opportunity to be familiar with trucks if they have a desire and has become passionate about being a regular attendee with one of his trucks to the “touch a truck” event hosted at the school his sister is a principal at. Where does Trevor find the inspiration to write? “A lot of windshield time,” he told me, with a combination of music and memories. His uncle is not much older than him and they speak on the phone every week, swapping stories, and talking about Trevor’s dad and others who influenced them. Trevor boasts with a sense of pride about being a part of 10-4 Magazine and says that he wears it like a badge of honor and thinks of it as a network of extended family. That badge of honor is figuratively and literally said because he even has the 10-4 Magazine logo tattooed on him! The industry we are so passionate about is rich in history, and for those willing to listen and remember, or who may feel like they grew up in the wrong trucking era, let us not forget what trucking has seen through the years. Thank you, Trevor Hardwick, for sharing your artistic ability with all of us, and for not forgetting trucking’s past.