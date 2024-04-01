Truck Driver Pay

If you are debating a career change, have a clean driving record, and enjoy life on the open road, you may be delighted to find out what some trucking companies are paying long-haul truck drivers to transport goods across the United States. Whether you have years of experience or want to get started with truck driving school, this could be a high-paying career path for you. The trucking industry isn’t just made up of one type of driver. In fact, there are many different types of trucking gigs where the driver’s pay is an above-average salary. Get ready to research some truck driving companies, as here are a few of the best paid truck driver jobs today, based on annual salary, as of October 2023.

HAZMAT DRIVERS (average salary $70,475 to $85,000). This type of driving isn’t for the faint of heart as you would be responsible for transporting hazardous and dangerous things. These could be explosives, flammables, corrosives, or poisonous materials. You do have to have a Hazmat endorsement to ensure you can transport this material both safely and legally.

ICE ROAD DRIVERS (average salary $66,917 to $120,000). As this is seasonal work, annual salaries aren’t as regular, but ice road drivers tend to make around $30,000 to $40,000 in three months. So, if you can find a way to extend your season or freelance out your specialty to colder climates, you could make a good living throughout the year. Though you must be over 21 years old, this has become a popular choice recently due to the History Channel show, “Ice Road Truckers.”

MINING INDUSTRY DRIVERS (average salary $62,868 to $108,160). This job is a bit more specific as mining industry drivers haul products in giant dump trucks throughout quarry and mining operations. As part of the industrial industry, these drivers are expected to be highly skilled and productive, while operating safely in tighter or smaller spaces, than on the open road.

OVERSIZE LOAD DRIVERS (average salary $45,000 to $71,091). The difference between regular truck driving and hauling an oversized load is essentially the size of your cargo. It takes skill to maneuver loads pushing over 8.5 feet wide. And anything over 12 feet wide may require two people (escorts) to legally and safely move the shipment.

OWNER OPERATORS (average salary $140,000 to $323,870). Though you do have high earning potential when you own your truck and negotiate your own deals, you are also responsible for all the expenses associated with delivering the goods. As with many jobs, with more responsibility and more accountability comes more pay and profit. Once your bills and overhead are taken care of, you can set your own salary.

PRIVATE FLEET DRIVERS (average salary $37,100 to $110,000). A private fleet driver works for chains, big retailers, or regional stores, shipping with an in-house team of trucks. They are used to transport the store’s goods to warehouses, other stores, or directly to customers. You can find jobs like this at big box stores such as Walmart or more independent outfits like regional or local grocery stores such as H-E-B.

REGIONAL TRUCK DRIVERS (average salary $38,220 to $71,882). Regional truck drivers typically drive within a 1,000 mile radius of where the trucker primarily operates. This means you, as the driver, would cover in or around a few states. This position’s pay will vary a lot depending on your location and the truck driving company for which you work.

TANKER DRIVERS (average salary $90,894). Liquid or tanker drivers have their own specialty based on the physics and science it takes to haul large amounts of liquid and containers. This does not necessarily include hazmat materials, but just the sheer volume of the load being hauled can be problematic when the driver is forced to take a sharp corner or suddenly slam on the brakes (liquids tend to move a lot more). However, often the liquid material is highly flammable, such as gasoline or propane, and therefore every precaution should be taken.

TEAM TRUCK DRIVERS (average salary $101,079 to $119,464). Team drivers can haul their cargo faster as it typically is a two-driver team where one person drives while the other sleeps. This means instead of a truck delivering goods from coast to coast taking six days, the shipment can get there in just three days. As this partnership style of driving improves efficiency, companies often compensate better for it.

SPECIALTY VEHICLE HAULERS (average salary $48,379 to $79,574). Specialty vehicles can refer to anything from specialty cars, classic cars, luxury brands, and exotic sports cars. The owners of these vehicles typically don’t want a lot of miles put on them, so they have them hauled from location to location, or to special events.

If the salaries of some of these truck driving positions are enticing to you and you are over the age of 21, there are some steps you can take to start this new career path. First, join a trucking association to gain the knowledge of keeping up with all the regulations. Then, get Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT). In general, the cost of ELDT can range from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand, depending on the specific program and the resources and training that are included. It is important to carefully research and compare different ELDT programs in order to find the one that best meets your needs and budget. After earning your Class A or Class B license (CDL), you can also add endorsements to up your pay, as well.

How can a trucker make $100,000 a year? Truck driving salaries will vary depending on location, experience, and the company you work for. However, as noted previously in this article, there are many truck drivers making $100,000 or more a year, such as ice road drivers, mining industry drivers, private fleet truck drivers, owner operators, team truck drivers, and some tanker truck drivers. Focus on those aspects of trucking, and higher pay will surely come your way.

For comparison, the average national salary for a truck driver in the United States, according to some sources, is about $80,000. But there are many different types and degrees of truck driving, so that number may be subjective. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average salary for a tractor-trailer driver is generally $49,920, and for a delivery truck driver it is $38,220. Do your research. If you are looking for a new career, or maybe just want to up your existing driver pay, get into one of these higher paying gigs and start reaping the rewards.