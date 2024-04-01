    Friday, April 19
    Readers And Their Rigs

    Bobby Haddock (62) of Angleton, TX owns and operates this 2015 Freightliner Cascadia with a 550-hp Detroit and a 10-speed.  Staying out for weeks at a time, running coast to coast for Trailer Transit, Bobby hauls a lot for NASCAR and motocross events, Disney On Ice, and as seen here, Kawasaki.  On a recent trip to Bike Week in Daytona Beach, FL, Bobby stopped in Columbus, TX where his niece Cassandra Richardson lives.  Meeting her at a local park, Casandra took some cool pictures of Bobby’s combo that turned out great, so he decided to send them to us.  Bobby could not be more excited to see a picture of his truck in the magazine, and we could not be more excited for him!  Thanks for being such an enthusiastic and devoted 10-4 reader, Bobby.

