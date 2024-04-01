Is It Normal To Forget?

We see all kinds of memes on the Internet about people searching frantically for their reading glasses, only to realize they are on their head. Or looking everywhere to find their phone while they are talking on it with a friend. Has this happened to you? What does it mean? Do you have dementia? Are you well on your way toward it? Well, let’s look into memory this month.

The trucking community is aging, and some of you may be concerned about yourselves and/or parents who are experiencing memory issues. While most of these symptoms occur in the 65+ crowd, they can sometimes occur in younger people, too. Some forgetfulness is considered normal as we age. The joke in my house is that I can’t remember the name of someone I just met, but I can remember that the word for forgetting names is “anomia” and that seems weird to me (and those around me).

Experts agree that there is little agreement on exactly what causes memory loss, which may be an early symptom of dementia. Some dementia is caused by substances that gum up the works in the nerves of the brain. The term “dementia” is an umbrella term that describes a set of symptoms that can be caused by different disorders affecting the brain. One often hears about Alzheimer’s, but this is only one of the many types of dementia. Other types include Lewy body, Parkinson’s, vascular, and alcoholic. People with untreated syphilis may show signs of dementia, as well.

You might have also heard of “Mild Cognitive Impairment” (MCI). This generally is somewhere between normal memory and dementia. MCI is a bit more concerning than just forgetting names or where you left your keys, but not as worrisome as dementia. It helps to think of these things on a continuum. Some people will get some of these things, but not everyone is destined to have dementia. Most people as they age develop some memory loss – people’s names, finding the right word, where they put their keys, etc. These issues do not generally disturb daily function in a significant way, even if they are very annoying and frustrating.

Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) is a little worse than a mere annoyance – one might have some difficulty remembering recent conversations, miss appointments, or forget to pay bills, for example. Those things could get you into a bit of trouble, but, again, usually fixable. Dementia goes beyond that – a person is unable to recognize family members and friends, personality changes (sometimes aggressive and hostile), poor judgment, and an inability to solve problems. Eventually, one is unable to do even simple tasks, like buttoning a shirt. In general, these symptoms appear slowly over time. Any symptoms that appear quickly might be indicative of an acute physical problem like kidney or liver disease, a urinary tract infection, or a thyroid disorder. They could also be caused by a medication side effect or sleep disorder.

So, the real questions here are what causes dementia, can it be prevented, and is it treatable? Regarding causes of dementia, no one really knows for sure. There are several theories, however. It is believed that genetics has a role – if a parent or sibling had dementia, it may run in the family. Chronic high blood sugar, like in people with pre-diabetes and diabetes, and high blood pressure can be risk factors. Smoking ruins the blood vessels of the brain, and excessive alcohol intake can also disrupt brain function. Hearing loss seems to be related to dementia. And, of course, just being over age 65 increases your chances of developing MCI and/or dementia. There are some medications on the market approved for treating dementia, but they do not reverse the disorder altogether, they only slow its inevitable progression.

Hearing this less-than-hopeful news can be disheartening. But like with most health issues, there are some recommendations for at least postponing the onset of dementia. The Cleveland Clinic has provided this short list for preventing dementia: avoid or quit smoking; avoid alcohol or only drink it in moderation;·eat a healthy, balanced diet; exercise regularly; maintain healthy blood pressure, cholesterol levels and blood sugar levels; minimize and manage stress; get quality sleep; exercise your brain by doing puzzles, reading, learning new skills and similar activities; engage in social activities; and see your healthcare provider regularly to manage any chronic conditions you have.

A Harvard Medical School journal reported on an analysis of several studies involving about 2,700 people with MCI in May 2022. They looked at different types of activities in which people engaged routinely. “Activity examples included exercise (strength training, balance, and high-intensity interval training), mind-body practices (tai chi and acupuncture), cognitive training (computer brain games and reading), health education (nutrition and oral care), and social outings. Each intervention lasted an average of 71 minutes and took place two to three times per week for about 20 weeks. Researchers found that in most trials, older adults who did multiple endeavors scored higher on tests that measured cognitive skills like processing speed, memory, executive function (planning and attention), and verbal fluency (retrieving memories).”

Whew – that sounds like a lot of work! But remember, if you do very little exercise or reading or playing computer games now, even a little bit more could be of great benefit in the long run. Will you suddenly be a genius because you played some computer games? Probably not, but they likely won’t hurt (as long as you’re not playing them while driving). My personal plan for avoiding dementia is studying foreign language – there is a free website, Duolingo, which you can access on your laptop or phone, going to the gym a couple times a week (and my Medicare supplemental insurance pays for it), volunteering to teach English as a Second Language, and hanging out with friends and family often. Oh, and writing this column a couple of times a year!

While it may be much more appealing to be able to just take a pill to fix things, that’s not an option in this case. And, really, when it comes down to it, diet and exercise are the answer to all our health woes. So, even just a little bit of change can set you on the path to better health. We’ve all heard stories from our friends and family, and maybe have even experienced living with a person suffering from dementia. The stories are heartbreaking. Wouldn’t it be great to avoid some of that heartache altogether? Make a few changes now, and they just might make your future self that much healthier and happier – and less forgetful.