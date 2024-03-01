Bringing That Ohio Cool

Welcome to a new feature in 10-4 Magazine that turns the tables and puts the spotlight on those who help make this publication so unique and special. Although 10-4 is typically considered to be a west coast magazine, several of our contributors hail from the Midwest and provide our readers with great features from that area – and beyond. One of those Midwesterners is Frank Strohmyer (57), who resides in Boston Heights, OH with his wife Holly and their Pointador dog named Risa. Even though he is the first generation to truck in his family, Frank has had a fondness for big rigs since he was a toddler and knew he would eventually be part of the industry. In the Navy from 1984 to 1989 as a heavy equipment operator, this is where Frank learned to drive a truck. He began driving full-time right out of the Navy for Schneider through the G.E.A.R. (Guaranteed Employment After Release) program. Through the years, Frank has tried various types of hauling, including dry van and reefer, and was also an owner operator at one point. These days, he works with Tforce, running a dedicated drop and hook run from Richfield, OH to Harrisburg, PA. Frank is equipped with his doubles and triples endorsement which he utilizes regularly. He gets to run his favorite route all the time – the Pennsylvania turnpike – with its many turns, scenery, and big truck sightings. In 2013, Frank started contributing to 10-4 Magazine with the submission of photos, but it wasn’t until 2016 that he would begin submitting articles, as well. His first article appeared in the August 2016 edition with coverage of the annual Paul Riggle and Sons Truck Show in Apollo, PA and his first truck feature was in the December 2019 issue (Jeff Miller’s beautiful 1958 Peterbilt). Frank brings “Ohio cool” to his show reports, truck photos and stories, and loves being able to meet and talk to people who share his passion. When asked what it means to be part of 10-4 Magazine, Frank simply stated, “It is truly an honor.” Introduced to 10-4 Magazine by his friend Stan at the truck show in Las Vegas in 1998, Frank also got a taste of the “West Coast Cool” trucks when he was stationed in California for four months while in the Navy. Frank and Holly have been married since 2018, and when they decided to get a dog, he wanted a German Shorthair Pointer, and she wanted a Labrador – so they compromised with the previously mentioned Pointador. When Frank isn’t trucking or taking pictures, he can be found building truck models, reading, or walking his dog. “Who’s Who in 10-4 Magazine” is a great way for us to recognize those who take part in making this publication amazing. The passion we all have is not something that needs to be said, because it is seen in every photo, throughout the articles, and in the eyes behind each lens – and that includes Frank Strohmyer.