A Recipe For Success

Would you look at the time – it’s already the month of March and I had hoped to have more accomplished than I have gotten done. I always set my goals a little higher than my abilities in hopes of surprising myself. Who knew I could eat all 12 of those donuts I got at the bakery? Good thing I purchased the extra-large coffee on the way home, too. Life is sweet when a plan comes together. Now that I’m sugared up and raring to go, let’s see what I can do.

Here in the upper Midwest, or more specifically the Great Lakes region, we are still in the grips of winter for a while yet. We do see some sunny days where the thermostat gets up to above freezing and we start thinking about talking about getting cleaned up. I’m talking about the truck, not the driver, however a few of us might need a bath, too!

There’s an old saying, “Chrome won’t take you home, but it will give you something to do when you get there.” I’m living proof if you put enough fancy stuff on your ride and then leave it to the elements it will need maintenance, or at the very least, cleaned and polished, when you get the time. I’m already thinking about the spring cleanup I need to do when the weather breaks and things start to be more favorable for keeping the cool factor presentable on my old ride.

As I sit here at the table, looking out my kitchen window, so far I’ve seen a couple flocks of Canadian geese flying north back to the border, and I just got an ad for the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) on my phone. Now, if I see a robin in the yard, I will know spring is just around the corner. All of our robins fly south to more favorable climates in winter then return with the warmer air currents. They are usually more accurate at predicting warmer temperatures than the weather forecasters, and by far better than Punxsutawney Phil.

In the meantime, until the robins return, I’m making a list of things I need or want to replace on the old workhorse. Some of you have been following my progress on Facebook as I repair and rebuild my personal truck. I still have a few days to finalize my list before I head to Louisville, KY for the truck show. MATS is a great opportunity to price shop and compare quality firsthand, and also talk to company representatives and designers. I have attended MATS every year except one since 1991.

In all those years of attending MATS I have forged relationships with some of the long standing manufacturers and their representatives. I have not been involved directly with the development of products, but I have been able to give them direct feedback on how they work or perform in the real world. I have said before, “Engineers design, builders build, and truckers break things!” That’s not such a bad thing. If a product doesn’t break, it’s because it wasn’t pushed past its point of failure. Knowing where that breaking point is can be beneficial when you are a long way from a repair shop, not to mention the longevity of a product is often how we rate its effectiveness.

There are always the naysayers who claim they don’t want or need anything new – especially from the big nameplate manufacturers. With them, I tend to agree, up to a point. I’m not interested in purchasing any new trucks. If I were to list everything I don’t like about them it might overfill my space in the magazine. Now, with that being said, I should add a caveat – I’m an old guy who doesn’t adapt well to technology. At my age I don’t see many advantages to purchasing equipment that will long outlive me, even if some of them are a great improvement.

The tractor I currently drive is 24 years old as of April. If I replaced it with a new one, and it only lasted half the lifespan, that’s still 12 years and, as a driver, I’m not sure I will be driving at 79 years old (maybe, if I can, but not many are still eating concrete at that age). My tractor was manufactured in 2000 when I was only 43 or about the average age of most owner operators. That made me a more receptive consumer, so I committed myself, along with my money, for the long haul. The next generation of “truckers” are far more tech savvy than my generation, and they are just as receptive to these new electronic, do it for you, I spy trucks as I was when the “Just Steppin” truck was built.

I made the statement earlier that engineers design and builders build, and while that is true, the factory still needs your point of view to continue to market a product that benefits both the consumer and the manufacturer. If you’re a new truck owner or driver, stop by their booth at MATS and search out the factory reps for a conversation. Note to self: if you have four things you really don’t like, then find a few things that are great improvements to complement them on, also. An old doctor once said, “No one will take a lifesaving pill if it tastes like vinegar, but they will take a death pill if it tastes like chocolate.” Remember to be gentle with the white shirts, because they don’t live in the same rough and tumble society we drivers do.

Over the years I have gotten to know a few of these guys and, as time went on, they progressed up the food chain to the top levels of management. Now when we talk, I see them listening to suggestions, not that I can fix their trouble, but I can at least alert them that there is a problem. If you see a potential problem, also try to have some possible suggestions that might point these folks in the right direction. Don’t ever hold your comment because you think you’re just some dumb truck driver. Always remember, they are building all these products for your use – not theirs!

There’s a lot more to MATS than just new trucks. I tell people, “If you the driver, owner, or fleet manager use it, it’s there.” The first question that comes to mind is what is “it”? The only way I can explain “it” to them is that trouble could have been avoided if they had only known. “It’s” the knowing that sets some of us apart from others, which includes the inside knowledge of new products, new technologies, and the connections to the right people.

Smart operators make long term decisions. That holds true for company drivers, owner operators, and corporate employees, too. If you are in this game for the long haul, then start with a long range plan. Even if you don’t plan to purchase new at the present time, take time to test the waters. Look over what is on the market and look for updates to your older equipment that can make you more profitable. Who knows, there may be potential opportunities waiting for you, if you only take the time to look.

Change can be a good thing if it’s gone about in a positive manner. Last month I mentioned how sons often follow their fathers into the same trade or profession. I would like to touch on that point again. Did I mention how many kids attend these same shows? I find a child can interpret or comprehend this “new technology” far faster than I can. We started attending truck shows and trade show programs before I owned much more than my boots and a lunch pail. The realization of self-employment came from attending multiple meetings and having long conversations with a few successful people in business.

Long before I started my company, we attended product demonstrations and sales meetings. When I say “we” I’m talking about my business partner, Barb, along with my then young son, Stephen. Many of you know her as Aunt Barb and my son is now “The Steve” at PCT (Pickett Custom Trucks) in Phoenix or Steve Gringo on YouTube. My wife has become well known for the meals she prepares for us at the now famous Aunt Barb’s Cafe. Someone might ask what does that have to do with trucking? In reality, it has everything to do with how we approach our business.

Every decision made in business or industry should have a purpose or be part of a business plan. This plan is much like a recipe. There is a process of action that must be followed if you expect to reach the desired outcome. Just placing all the ingredients to make bread in the oven won’t get anything. A baker needs to know how to mix things up, and in which order. Some of us learned basic business from watching our parents or grandparents manage the family farm, or maybe, if you were lucky, you got mentored by a local shop vendor. Either way it was the opportunity and the experience that made the difference.

Opportunities and trucking/trade shows are all around us if only we put in the extra time and energy to search them out. That’s not to say all opportunities will be successful. Even with the best of intentions and loads of hard work, along with plenty of money, things can still go south. I know from personal experience not everything is as advertised. I have a very expensive paperweight sitting in the corner of my shop. It was supposed to have been a state of the art “custom” Caterpillar motor, and it was going to deliver maximum horsepower and fuel economy in one package. What it turned out to be was a lesson in stupidity.

The idea was sound enough and the design was good. The problem was the people who built it were dishonest and they misrepresented the product. After the complete failure of the motor, I had to return to my financial backers and ask for more support. You can bet when I submitted “Plan B” it didn’t include any new unproven products or people I wasn’t completely sure of. I believe every member of the bank board that day knew not only my grandparents and parents, but my wife’s, as well. And, thankfully, our families had a reputation for honesty and fair dealings.

I implemented my “Plan B” as soon as the funds cleared the bank. I contacted a friend who I respected and contracted his service to build the motor I needed. I first met Jay Bumpus through NAST (National Association of Show Trucks) at the truck show in Louisville. His advice was to scrap the second motor and start fresh with the block from the first motor, because sometimes it is cheaper and safer to just start over. Trying to fix or repair poor quality work or substandard parts is just not smart.

At the time, Jay was extremely busy with his own work, so he suggested I let his sons who were in high school do the build under his supervision. This could save me some money and speed up the delivery date. I was assured he would not compromise any quality. I made a number of trips to their shop to watch the progress. The more I watched the more I learned, along with the young men who built much of the motor. Jay Bumpus Senior is now gone, but his lessons are still alive in his sons. Both young Jay (A-Car) and John (Gator) Bumpus have achieved the rank of Master Mechanic, and both are leaders in their trade.

Looking back on that time, I am reminded that I hardly ever saw Jay Bumpus Senior at a truck or trade show presentation without his family. Many times I walked the aisles of MATS with him, soaking up his knowledge, as he explained products and their usage to the boys. Their repair shop was built at their home, so the kids were always working around the shop after school and on weekends. Anytime he traveled, the kids were with him, helping and learning. Like so many of us, their weekends were filled with the work that didn’t get done Monday through Friday.

They say the family that plays together stays together, and I agree. We never know who or what a person might learn if you make it a family affair. I wonder how many times Jay’s kids drove home after a road repair before they had a license. The motor they built for me was – and still is – the best running B Model CAT I have ever sat behind.

These men are not the exception to the rule, they are the standard when it comes to generational knowledge. It’s from the education they received while working around and playing in the shop with their dad. No proper school can teach the wrong way to do something, but ten minutes with a master will show you how not to do something. I should know, I’ve mastered the art of doing things wrong. Our recipe for success includes attending truck shows like MATS, and yours should, too. We hope to see you in Louisville, 10-4!