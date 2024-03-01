This month’s “Readers And Their Rigs” features Dan Krug of La Porte City, IA, who owns and operates this 1984 Peterbilt 362 cabover, which he has owned since 1989, and 2005 Western Star 4900. The double bunk COE has a 3406B CAT, a 13-speed, and 3.90 rears. Still sporting its original gold paint, this rig has been to all 48 states hauling mostly van and reefer loads. These days it stays pretty local and is used for farming and to haul seed corn. Dan started trucking in 1982 and is still doing it – he also farms and raises cattle. We’d like to thank his daughter Sammi for reaching out to us. She has been trucking with her dad for the past six years and considers it an honor to drive for him!
Readers And Their Rigs
By Daniel J. Linss - Editor/Owner
