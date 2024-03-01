Keeping Me Inspired

Hallelujah! It’s March (well, technically, not yet, but it will be by the time you’re reading this)!! This starts my favorite time of year… springtime. And it also kicks off the truck show season. Hopefully it will be sunny and warm for all of you who plan to attend the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, KY. Lord knows it hasn’t always been the most favorable weather out there in March. But I have the utmost respect for the dedication it takes to polish-up an entire truck and keep it spotless for the show, especially in unsavory weather. You folks are on another level. They should call it the “Snow-N-Shine” event when the conditions are appropriate. Again, I hope it’s sunny and warm for you. Have you been rushing to get your truck ready for show season? Are you wondering just where the heck the time flew off to? I hear ya! I often wonder about where the time went, as I rumble down the same old beaten paths I’ve been pounding down for nearly 30 years. Why is my reflection so much more “mature” than my personality? I don’t feel like I’m as old as that brutally honest mirror wants to reveal. I know, I know… there’s a generation of real drivers out there who are rolling their eyes at my youthful approach at 30 years on the road. And I am honestly delighted that there is still a heapin’ helpin’ of dad’s generation out there to keep me inspired to go further. So, to the Bob Spooners, the Dave Sweetmans, and a number of other legends of the road who have led the way for so many years, I just want to know one thing… Where does all the time go?

WHERE DOES ALL THE TIME GO?

By Trevor Hardwick

I couldn’t even tell you,

Where the heck they went…

The years of my own life,

That I have spent.

And I couldn’t offer,

A single thing to say…

On how the hands of time,

Seem to slip away.

I was sort of young once,

Oh, but now I’m not…

But I try to do the best,

With what I’ve got.

I’ve got no idea,

How they sneak on by…

The years, and all the miles,

When I blink my eyes.

Through a pitted windshield,

And a rattlin’ mirror…

I watch the next one come,

Then watch ‘em disappear.

Is it any wonder,

When you see my face…

I’ve spent a steady lifetime,

Keepin’ up this pace?

But it’s all I’ve known,

And it’s all I want…

And when I’m dead and gone,

It’s these roads, I’ll haunt.

Cause there’s a path to follow,

And a buck to chase…

And a truck that puts a smile,

On my weary face.

There’s a point to ponder,

When I’ve had enough…

I guess I’ll park this big ol’ rig,

When I grow up!