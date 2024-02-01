Calendar of Events 2024

Here is a partial list of the truck shows and events for 2024. If you would like us to add your event to this list, please send all of the event information to editor@tenfourmagazine.com and we will do our best to get it added as soon as possible. We hope to see you at many of these shows!
MID-AMERICA TRUCKING SHOW – March 21-23, 2024
Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky. For details call (502) 899-3892 or visit
www.truckingshow.com.
DESERT DIESEL NATIONALS – April 19-20, 2024
Firebird Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona. For details, call (855) 658-4353 or visit
www.nhrda.com.
75 CHROME SHOP BIG RIG TRUCK SHOW – April 26-28, 2024
Held at 75 Chrome Shop in Wildwood, Florida. For details, call (866) 255-6206 or visit
www.75chromeshop.com.
TRUCKIN’ FOR KIDS SHOW & DRAGS – April 27-28, 2024
Held at Irwindale Speedway in Irwindale, California. For details, call (559) 338-2703 or visit
www.truckinforkids.org.
SOCAL ATHS ANTIQUE TRUCK SHOW – May 4, 2024
Southern California Railway Museum in Perris, California. Call (909) 851-6053 or visit
www.socalaths.com.
LARGE CARS & GUITARS – May 9-11, 2024
Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tennessee. For details, call (865) 316-9753 or visit
www.largecarsguitars.com.
RED DIRT SHOWDOWN – May 10-11, 2024
Woodward County Event Center & Fairgrounds in Woodward, Oklahoma. Call (580) 273-8174 or visit
www.reddirtshowdown.com.
NOR-CAL SPRING FLING – May 25-26, 2024
Tehama District Fairgrounds in Red Bluff, CA. Call (530) 720-4226 or visit
Facebook.
ATHS NATIONAL ANTIQUE SHOW – June 6-8, 2024
Held at York County Fairgrounds in York, Pennsylvania. For more details, call (816) 891-9900 or visit
www.aths.org.
WHEEL JAM TRUCK SHOW – June 6-9, 2024
South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron, South Dakota. Call (605) 354-2809 or visit
www.wheeljamtruckshow.com.
AMCAN TRUCK FEST – June 7-8, 2024
Racine County Fairgrounds in Union Grove, Wisconsin. For details, call (262) 806-3322 or visit
www.amcantruckparts.com.
WEST MICHIGAN TRUCK SHOW & PULLS – June 7-8, 2024
Hudsonville Community Fairgrounds in Hudsonville, Michigan. Call (616) 292-7484 or visit
www.westmichigantruckshow.com.
ROY HUBBARD MEMORIAL TRUCK SHOW – June 14-15, 2024
Zippel Park in Gillett, Wisconsin. For more info, call (920) 598-0145 or visit
www.rhmts.com.
OHIO VINTAGE TRUCK REUNION – June 21-22, 2024
Ashland County Fairgrounds in Ashland, Ohio. Call (330) 682-1707 or visit
www.ohvintrkreu.com.
UNC’S SEMI STAMPEDE UPHILL DRAGS – June 21-23, 2024
Kuhnle Motorsports Park in Thompson, Ohio. Call (440) 298-1350 or visit
www.kuhnlemotorsports.com.
SOUTHERN IDAHO TRUCK SHOW – June 27-29, 2024
Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho. For details, call (208) 927-0218 or visit
Facebook.
WALCOTT TRUCKERS JAMBOREE – July 11-13, 2024
Iowa 80 Truck Stop (I-80 exit 284) in Walcott, Iowa. Call (563) 284-6961 or visit
www.iowa80truckstop.com.
DIRTY BUSINESS TRUCK SHOW – July 19-20, 2024
Held at HD Equipment in Ground Mound, Iowa. Call (563) 847-1895 or visit
www.hdequipmentinc.com.
GEAR JAMMER TRUCK SHOW – July 19-20, 2024
New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire. Call (508) 212-9998 or visit
www.gearjammermagazine.com.
TOP GUN LARGECAR SHOOTOUT – July 26-28, 2024
Rantoul National Aviation Center in Rantoul, Illinois. Call Rueben at (217) 304-3332 or visit
www.topgunlargecarshootout.com.
THE MIDWEST CLASSIC – August 2-3, 2024
Burt County Fairgrounds in Oakland, Nebraska. Call (402) 630-8103 or visit
Facebook.
WAUPUN TRUCK-N-SHOW – August 9-10, 2024
The Waupun Community Center in Waupun, Wisconsin. For info, call (920) 324-9985 or visit
www.waupuntrucknshow.com.
GREAT SALT LAKE TRUCK SHOW – August 16-17, 2024
Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, Utah (just south of Salt Lake City). Call (800) 877-1320 or visit
www.saltlaketruckshow.com.
BROOKS TRUCK SHOW – August 23-24, 2024
Pacific Northwest Truck Museum in Brooks, Oregon. For details, call (503) 463-8701 or visit
www.pacificnwtruckmuseum.org.
NO COAST LARGE CARS TRUCK SHOW – August 31-September 1, 2024
Heritage Park in Forest City, Iowa. For details, call (641) 512-4505 or visit
www.nocoastlargecarstruckshow.com.
THE BIG IRON CLASSIC – September 6-7, 2024
Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson, Minnesota. Call Jim at (507) 208-0222 or visit
www.bigironclassic.com.
28th ANNUAL RICHARD CRANE MEMORIAL TRUCK SHOW – September 12-14, 2024
Held in historic downtown St. Ignace, Michigan. Call (800) 338-6660 or visit
stignace.com.
UNC’S FALL BRAWL UPHILL DRAGS – September 20-22, 2024
Kuhnle Motorsports Park in Thompson, Ohio. Call (440) 298-1350 or visit
www.kuhnlemotorsports.com.
DMF-OH 4 CANCER BENEFIT TRUCK SHOW & PULL – September 21, 2024
Portage County Fairgrounds in Randolph, Ohio. Call (330) 351-1673 or visit
Facebook.
MAYBERRY TRUCK SHOW – September 27-28, 2024
Held at Bottomley Enterprises in Mt. Airy, North Carolina. Call (336) 673-3058 or visit
www.mayberrytruckshow.com.
SOZA MEMORIAL TRUCK SHOW – September 27-29, 2024
Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock, California. For details, call (209) 261-3364 or visit
www.sozamemorialtruckshow.com.
CALIFORNIA TRUCKING SHOW – October 5-6, 2024
Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California. For info, call (909) 505-0400 or visit
www.californiatruckingshow.com.
BOBTAIL APPAREL TRUCK SHOW – October 18-20, 2024
Dixon Fairgrounds in Dixon, California. For details, call (707) 408-4509 or visit
www.bobtailapparel.com.
DRAGGIN’ & PULLIN’ IN THE PINES – October 25-26, 2024
Pine Valley Raceway in Lufkin, Texas. For details, call the track at (936) 552-6719 or visit
Facebook.
10-4 TRUCKER RODEO & SHOW – November 2-3, 2024
Held at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in Bakersfield, California. Call (559) 338-2703 or visit www.tenfourmagazine.com.