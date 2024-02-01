Readers And Their Rigs

Phil Gullickson of Plum City, Wisconsin is an owner operator that runs over the road hauling livestock. His dream was to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather and own a trucking company that hauls livestock. After running a 359 Peterbilt for a few years, he found the 2003 Peterbilt 379 seen here. It wasn’t anything special, but it had good paint and a fresh C-15 motor. About a year after getting the 379, he put an air ride kit from Johnson Hill Customs under her, stretched her to 303 inches, and added single hump SS fenders from Hogebuilt. He finally had the dream truck he always wanted! Sadly, his grandfather passed away about three months ago, but Phil proudly continues to carry on his legacy.