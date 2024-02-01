A Rollback Ride

This month’s column is not only about a cool 567 rollback equipment hauler, but also one of my old friends and co-workers, and his company today. This one was built for Chris Lynn and his family at L&L Hauling out of Eudora, KS. Chris and I met and became friends when he was one of my co-workers at Kansas City Peterbilt in the late 90s. Chris has wonderful parents, Denny and Marilyn Lynn, and his dad Denny could write a book on his adventures in trucking, including stories of his favorite truck, which he sold and lost track of in the 80s, and then we later found it (a 1972 Peterbilt 359 he purchased brand new). But that is a story for another day.

When Chris decided to leave Kansas City Peterbilt in the early 2000s, he left to join his dad, doing heavy hauling, and then he eventually joined L&L Hauling in May of 2003. I really miss working with him and going to all the trucks shows like we did, but it has worked out great for all of us. They have grown their company and, along the way, purchased most of their equipment from us or our friends. This is one customer (friend) that I was really surprised we hadn’t done an article on yet, but sometimes that is just how things work out.

Back in 2005, Chris ordered a new 2006 Peterbilt 379 extended hood with a 48” flattop to pull a low boy trailer. We originally painted it the same paint scheme as his dad’s old 1972 Peterbilt previously mentioned. That truck is Chris’ personal driver, and he worked it hard for 17 years. In 2022, they decided to freshen it up. Our Service Department went through the drivetrain, and the body shop re-skinned and refurbished the truck back to prime condition, for hopefully another 17 years of service. During this freshen up, Chris decided to change the stripe a little, just for something different.

Rewinding to 2012, L&L Hauling decided to try a different approach for their heavy hauling business. They realized that sometimes their customers might have a smaller machine to move, and instead of using a big heavy haul truck and trailer, they decided a smaller, heavy duty rollback truck would be a great fit. Their good friend and worker Donald (aka Duck) was up for the challenge. So, they ordered a Model 348 tandem truck with a 9-liter PX9 engine and an Allison transmission, and then had our local Meyer Truck Center install a 28’ equipment steel rollback bed. The truck has been a success and a very important part of their business.

Last year they decided to upgrade Duck’s rollback truck to a slightly bigger equipment mover. Pictured here is the new truck up and running. The truck is a 2024 Peterbilt Model 567 with a 30’ Century Equipment Rollback installed, once again, by Meyer Truck Center in Olathe, KS. We also had them add a few extra goodies for Duck and his truck. The truck is powered by a 510-hp Paccar MX engine hooked to an Allison transmission, and features a factory installed lift axle. I think the truck turned out sweet and neat, and we enjoy seeing it often, running locally, when we are out and about around town.

The new 567 is replacing the 2014 Peterbilt 348 tandem rollback previously mentioned. If you would be interested in adding their older rollback to your fleet, please let me know. The truck is up for sale. I wanted to thank Chris and his family for their business and friendship over the years, and I look forward to more stories going forward. We will dedicate an entire article about his dad’s old ‘72 Peterbilt at some point in the future. In the meantime, enjoy L&L Hauling’s latest ride – we know they are!