Just Keep Moving

Happy New Year, once again! I want to resist the urge to say things like, “Wow, time sure flies!” and other common and popular realizations we come to on our own around this time of year, but I suppose I did just say it. Now is the time we typically strive to make resolutions or goals for the year ahead. That can be scary and exciting at the same time. Either way, it’s likely to be a challenge, nonetheless. But we weren’t created to sit still, otherwise we would have been designed with roots instead of feet. This poem just recognizes the concept of not knowing what lies ahead in our lives, our ambitions, and our goals, but the importance of moving forward, despite the unknown. The hills we climb help to build strength, the curves sharpen our resolve, and the views are ever-changing. All we need to do is find a little fuel and find a lane to travel in. I hope the new year brings opportunities your way that you will use for growth. Now get out there and find out what lies ahead!

WHAT LIES AHEAD?

By Trevor Harwick

Do you ever sit and wonder,

What’s coming around the bend?

What’s over the horizon,

Or where the road will end?

Every hill you climb just helps,

To build upon your strength.

And every winding road,

Has treasures built into its length.

What lies up ahead might be,

A scary new unknown.

And looking in the mirror,

Reminds us of how we have grown.

Ain’t no sense in standing still,

We’re made for movin’ on!

We’ll make our mark and do our part,

And then we’re good as gone!

Up ahead, the path may be,

A rough and rocky road.

A slow and painful journey,

Where we may need to be towed.

But then again, it may just be,

A smooth and easy stroll.

With beauty in the fact,

That I determine where I roll.

Regardless of the road I’m on,

There’s something to be found.

A lesson to be learned,

Or a place to turn around.

So, grab whatever fuel you need,

To motivate your mind.

Find your lane and hammer-down,

And keep it between the lines.

Start this year, and this new trip,

With focus up ahead.

Resist the urge to just sit still,

And hit the road instead.