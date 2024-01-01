This month’s creation is kickin’ it old skool and just a couple pics of one of the latest 389s that belong to our friend Jake Weber of Branded Livestock LLC in Aurora, Colorado. Jake is a repeat customer, and we have done a couple stories on his earlier builds already (September 2013 and May 2023), so this one will be more about the cool truck this time since we have told Jake’s story a time or two already. Just to give you a refresher, Jake currently has about 12 trucks and hauls all kinds of livestock.

As you may or may not remember, Jake likes “special edition” trucks and has a few of them. Back in May of this year we featured his purple 389X (#101) and, if you recall, he also owns a 2007 Peterbilt 379 Legacy Edition (#1), among other cool trucks. The truck featured here was initially ordered for another person that wasn’t able to get the financing nailed down, and when it became available, Jake just happened to be here at the dealership. Jake said, “That truck would look pretty slick in my fleet. Please let me know if it becomes available.” And the rest, as they say, is trucking history.

It doesn’t happen very often, but every once in a while, the initial person that ordered a truck isn’t able to make the deal work, and the truck becomes stock on the lot and available. On the lot right now, we have (3) 389s with standup sleepers that are available if you are interested (one of them is a 389X). You can check them out on our website (www.kcpete.com). Those three were ordered by some of our other salespeople, and their customers were not able to complete the deal. So, their loss could be your gain, just like Jake and this truck here.

The truck pictured is one of the last 389 flattops with a 48” sleeper. Painted a beautiful gray color with a Light Aqua frame, the truck is powered by a high-torque X15 Cummins hooked to an 18-speed, and it features all the good stuff. When it arrived, Cody got the job to dial this one in, which is called “KEEPIN UP” based on the dash plaque (Custom Built for Keepin Up”).

The truck got an air ride kit from Stuart at NorCal Customs in California, one of my body drop kits, a flip bumper, extra grill bars, double 359 round headlights, and a drop visor. The truck also has clear amber glass cab lights, painted and strapless breathers, breather lights, 12 Ga. mirror arms, a hidden DEF tank, cab and sleeper skirts by Bub, dummy stacks, and painted fuel and air tanks. Out back, behind the sleeper, the rig features three inset glass load lights on each side, painted half fenders, a painted and flush Merritt deck plate, and a Jim Crain light bar.

I really appreciate Jake giving this beautiful 389 a good home. It was basically finished when he saw it while picking up another truck, but the timing was perfect, and just a few days later, Jake was flying back to get this one! He already has a (lucky) driver in it now. Sometimes things just work out. The truck is too cool not to share, so I hope you don’t mind me featuring a “repeat customer” and friend this month.