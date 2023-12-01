The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has announced Deb Beecher as its December 2023 Member of the Month. Beecher is an area risk manager for J.B. Hunt Transport and recently celebrated 40 years with the company. Raised by a 3-million-mile safe driver, Beecher was familiar with the trucking industry and had an appreciation for drivers and the work they do across the nation. She remembers passing by J.B. Hunt on her way to church every Sunday, and shortly after graduating high school, her best friend’s father, who was a vice president of transport at the time, encouraged her to apply. The decision was easy as the passion for the industry was already there. Celebrating 40 years with the company in 2023, Beecher did not start her time there thinking she was going to make a full career out of it. “My intention was to go into nursing, but I ended up on a different path,” said Beecher. “Since the start, I have really enjoyed working at J.B. Hunt. I look back now, and know transportation is where I was meant to be. I have held various roles at this company but have always come back to the operational side and working with the heart of our company, the drivers.” Beecher understands the importance of safety within her company and values deeply the opportunity to provide safety resources to its drivers. “Many drivers have connected with me to say thank you and I love that about my role,” said Beecher. “Whenever our drives utilize new safety resources, it’s like a light bulb turns on for them and it’s not just a good feeling, it’s a great feeling.” A fond memory of her time at J.B. Hunt was before driver load sheets were digital and one that was essential to an important load has been misplaced. Mrs. Hunt personally took the time to help Beecher look for the load sheet until it was found. She enjoyed the time she got to spend with Mrs. Hunt saying, “She has always had a heart for the drivers of J.B. Hunt and would do whatever it took to make sure their time at the company was successful.” In 2018, Beecher received the Rodney Horton award that is given in recognition and appreciation of commitment to J.B. Hunt and compassion for others. The award is in honor of Rodney Horton who was a long-time employee and exemplary person who passed while employed with J.B. Hunt. In this same year, Beecher and her team received the Pillar award for Q1 for Truckload Support category. Beecher is a champion for women in the trucking industry saying, “I encourage women within our industry to show up to work, do your job well, and you will be recognized for your work. Believe in yourself and never think you aren’t capable.” Women In Trucking is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more details, visit www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.