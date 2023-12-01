Truck shows are a great way to raise money for good causes. Seeing some cool trucks, hanging out with cool people, and kicking up dirt and rolling coal with a truck pull is just icing on the cake. The 3rd annual DMF-OH Cancer Benefit Truck Show and Truck Pull, held September 23, 2023, at Portage County Fairgrounds in Randolph, Ohio, had all of these things – and raised a ton of money for local families battling cancer. With no threat of rain in the forecast this year, the stage was set for an incredible event, and show producer and host Heidi Benjamin came through once again and made it all happen.

The DMF Foundation is named in honor of the late Denise Marie Flaherty, who passed away in 1993 after a lengthy fight with cancer. The DMF Foundation provides emotional and financial support to families fighting cancer. Local cancer beneficiaries receive financial support to help with medical bills, basic needs, bucket list trips, educational trusts, and more. With 170 trucks in attendance, this year’s show netted over $50,000 for the foundation! It is truly awesome to see this show grow every year. The founder of the foundation, Brian Flaherty, even made an appearance at the show. The event was also promoted heavily by Spatz and Amanda in the Morning on local radio station 97.5 WONE, Akron’s Home of Rock & Roll.

The gates officially opened for the one-day event at 9:30 that morning, but some truckers arrived the night before. With two other big shows happening on the same weekend as this one, including GBATS in Joplin, MO, along with the Truckers 4 Hope event in Mill Hall, PA, attendance was probably affected a bit. But surprisingly, it was still an awesome show. Some of the guys that went to GBATS this year will hopefully return to the DMF-OH show next year, as GBATS is now held every other year.

It was great to see lots of people that were at the first show still coming back. I was happy to see Bill Long and Tony Hylton come back, along with Tony’s mom Pauline “Polly” and Tony’s father KY. Polly brought out her dark red 2003 Kenworth W900L six axle dump truck with flames, which was featured in our September 2022 edition (“Good At It”). Wayne Mickley of Plain Grove, PA and his brother came out, too. Wayne brought out both of his cabovers that were featured in our November 2019 edition (“Out of the Blue”).

Jimmy Leister of Mantua, Ohio brought out an eye catching yellow 1983 Mack Superliner with a 60” Able factory style bunk. It was the first truck that really got my attention at this year’s show. Powered with a 440-hp E-9 V8 Mack engine, a 10-speed transmission, and riding on a Neway rear air-ride suspension, the caution yellow truck with a red frame was looking sharp.

Tim Lazzaro of Rome, Ohio brought his dark blue with light blue stripes 1984 Peterbilt 359. Interestingly enough, the last time I saw this truck, it was with its previous owner at the Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion two years ago. Earlier this year, I saw this truck, with a stretched wheelbase, pulling a grain trailer on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania. Come to find out, it had a new owner who had updated it. The truck found a good home, as Tim didn’t just stretch it, he completely replaced the rails.

As always, there were a lot of great people at this show. One person I got to meet this year was Donnie Lautenen. He was telling me about a truck he had back in the day and then showed me a picture of it. The funny thing is, I had it on my phone – and you probably do, too! I downloaded the picture a long time ago off a website. The truck was an A-model Kenworth with an extended hood, a V8 Cat, a set of sticks, and a matching reefer unit. It was a super cool combination.

I also got a chance to talk to John Martin of Litchfield, Ohio and check out his all original red 1986 Peterbilt 359 with only 620,000 original miles. Powered with a Cummins Big Cam III, a 15-speed transmission, and 3.55 rears, he told me it was sitting in a barn for the last 15 years. He bought it and repaired little stuff to make the truck roadworthy and then put it to work. Driving a 1998 Peterbilt 379 in the winter, the 359 will be stored during the winter and just be his summer truck. John pulls a 2019 Reitnouer “Bigger Bubba” Conestoga 3-axle flatbed trailer hauling steel.

The day went quick, and I ended up talking more than taking pictures. Next thing I know, it was time for the semi and pickup truck pull portion of the event in the late afternoon. Josh Yoos brought his J.R. Collins Mack Superliner. Josh restored his beautiful V8-powered Superliner. The cab, hood, and radiator are off the original Buckeye Bulldog, J.R. Collins’ old pulling truck that he used up until 2008 before switching to a fiberglass setup. My favorite truck to see pulling a sled or drag racing is Marcus Ballantine’s white and maroon striped W900L. He made a strong pull, but his pass was disqualified! Bummer. There were a lot of other cool looking trucks that went down the track at this event, and I am so happy it was a success.

Next year’s DMF-OH 4 Cancer Benefit Truck Show and Truck Pull is scheduled for September 21, 2024. Save the date, because you won’t want to miss this great truck show and truck pull, that raises money for an amazing foundation, and helps local families. Also, thank you to my friends at 10-4 Magazine for being a sponsor of this event for the second time. It’s all about raising money for those in need, so the truck show and truck pull, and all the great people, are really just the icing on the cake. And the winners were…

BOBTAIL BEST OF SHOW: Joe Giulitto – 1993 Kenworth W900B;

1st Bryan Retych – 2014 Peterbilt 389;

2nd Bill Long – 2016 Peterbilt 389;

3rd John Taylor – 1999 Peterbilt 379.

COMBO BEST OF SHOW: Wyatt Wright – 2022 Peterbilt 389;

1st Anthony Byers – 2002 Kenworth W900;

2nd Todd Gribble – 2012 Peterbilt 389;

3rd Shawn Hamrick – 1999 Peterbilt 379.

ANTIQUE BEST OF SHOW: Marc Pillot – 1961 Mack B-753LT;

1st Jason Heilman – 1929 Ford A;

2nd Mark Herda – 1961 Mack B-61;

3rd Roger Herrington – 1989 Mack Superliner.

PICKUP BEST OF SHOW: David Holsinger – 1966 Dodge Power Wagon;

1st Ed Williams – 2008 Ford F-450;

2nd Julie & Kevin Lamb – 1972 Chevy;

3rd Clint Sherbondy – 1974 Ford Ranger.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE BOBTAIL: Bryan Retych – 2014 Peterbilt 389.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE COMBO: Todd Gribble – 2012 Peterbilt 389.