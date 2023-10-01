Never Settle

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has announced Lauren Keeney as its October 2023 Member of the Month. Keeney is a regional driver from S&H Express, Inc. based in York, PA. Keeney was inspired to earn her CDL while waiting at a traffic light. As she finished making Amazon deliveries for the day, she glanced at the tractor-trailer beside her and saw a woman was behind the wheel. “I realized that if she could do it, I could too,” said Keeney. Shortly after, Lauren enrolled at the Shelly Truck Driving School in York, PA. Training Supervisor Bob Grimaldi remembers Lauren as someone who was always in high spirits and quick to master even the most complicated material. “Lauren never shied away from a new challenge and never settled for good enough,” said Grimaldi, who has closely followed her career at S&H Express which is affiliated with Shelly Truck Driving School. “She wanted to be the best she could be, and she worked with her classmates to help them reach the same level.” S&H Express Recruiting Manager Andrea Whipple has known Lauren since they were teens working together at Tom’s Gas Station and says, “Lauren has always been a hard worker. Even as a kid, she strived to do better. She has one of the biggest hearts and would help anyone out, whenever.” Lauren’s desire to help others and her drive to succeed continues. In September 2021, after earning her CDL, Keeney signed with S&H Express. She has recently begun to train new drivers and is earning rave reviews. Last year, dispatcher Tina Bailey assigned Keeney to an important dedicated account in Richmond, VA and Keeney has achieved 100% on-time service for the customer. “What is notable is that this is a five-times-per week York, PA to Richmond, VA run to a very difficult, very tight dock location,” said Bailey. “It’s a location that many other drivers have refused after their first run. Not Lauren, and she is always willing to help other drivers, even from other companies, who are having trouble backing into that customer location.” S&H Express Director of Operations Doug Forry adds, “Lauren has a bright future in trucking. She’s smart, determined, and always willing to go above and beyond in this male-populated industry. She is one of a kind!” Keeney’s advice for anyone thinking about trucking as a career, especially women, is to do their research, stating, “Talk to the director of a reputable school, ask to talk with a few of their graduates, and call the recruiting department of a small, large, and mega trucking company. Interview them and a few of their female drivers so that you can make an informed decision for yourself.” Further showcasing her love for the road, Keeney enjoys travel. Her York to Richmond assignment affords lots of opportunities to appreciate beautiful scenery and take note of sites that would be great for vacation. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.