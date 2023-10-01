Shine And Dine

Starting a retail business is one thing, but keeping the doors open and expanding the facility to keep up with increasing demand takes a lot of ongoing and constant effort. In 1986, Berube’s Truck Accessories in Bow, NH opened a rented 20’ x 20’ store and, through hard work and customer support, has evolved into a 15,000 square-foot facility with 17 employees and three service bays. A very important ingredient to success is keeping your customers returning with high-quality, fair-priced merchandise and services. For nearly 20 years now, the Berube’s crew has gone the extra mile by throwing a big “Thank You” customer appreciation BBQ, and 2023 was another stellar event.

This event, held at their location in Bow, NH on June 25, is much more than just a few hot dogs on a grille – the Berube family and store team cooked 120 racks of ribs, 600 burgers, 600 dogs, and 120 sausages to share the plate with 20 gallons of baked beans, home-baked goods, salads, and delicious desserts to make sure nobody left the event hungry. The only requirement for admission was a valid CDL which counted 266 drivers. When everything was tallied up, nearly 800 people enjoyed the feast under a mammoth tent. The “Fuzz Box” band belted out an amazing variety of music all day, and over 100 polished trucks took a day off from work, filling the parking lot with shine and chrome.

After lunch, a huge raffle was held (free of course) for all the drivers in attendance for hundreds of great items ranging from lights to a set of chrome stacks. Every driver also received a goodie bag filled with various samples and, as tradition continued, a Berube’s T-shirt. It’s been a really wet and rainy summer here in New Hampshire, but Mother Nature offered up a rare beautiful sunny day for this gathering. This huge show once again cements the years-long appreciation that the Berube family has for their customers, both old and new.

When in Bow, NH you can check out the store in person or hit the interweb at www.berubes.com to see all of the goodies you might want or need. And if you happen to visit the store, be sure to grab your free copy of 10-4 Magazine while there, as Berube’s has been an awesome distribution location for many years. Also under their roof is a fully staffed graphics department and CB repair shop to round out their services to the northeast trucking community.

The work ethic and values initiated by Don Sr. in 1986 are alive and well, as evident with Alex and Andrew, which represent the third generation of the Berube family and moving the business forward. It’s a safe bet that the 2024 bash plans are soon to be underway. So, if you find yourself in their neck of the woods on the date they choose for their next summer event, be sure to stop in for a great “shine and dine” day!