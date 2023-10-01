Friends & Fun!

I’ve been to a lot of truck shows over the years, both as a competitor and as a spectator, but if anyone asks me what my favorite truck show is, the answer is easy – it’s the Walcott Iowa 80 Truckers Jamboree. To me, trophies don’t mean much, as seeing old friends and making new ones, along with meeting others who share our passion for trucks, is what I enjoy the most. With rows and rows of show trucks and vintage rigs lined up, there’s something for everyone to see. Combine that with the Moon Family’s “Iowa Hospitality” with pork chops, a concert stage and fireworks at night, it’s always an amazing atmosphere for all the competitors, vendors, truck nuts, and everyone attending the show.

This year I had the opportunity to ride to the 44th edition of the Truckers Jamboree in a very special rig. On the Tuesday before the show began, Jay Van Kampen stopped through Newburgh, Indiana (where I live) to pick me up in his 1976 VIT 200 Bicentennial W900A and roll out to Iowa together. I had just written a story about Jay and his truck in the July 2023 issue of 10-4, so knowing Jay’s story and being able to ride to the event in his rare Kenworth was a great kick-off to an awesome Jamboree.

Arriving at Iowa 80 on Tuesday night, Jay got the truck washed and we met up with Kim and John Jaikes on Wednesday morning. After getting the truck’s registered and parked in the show area, rain was forecast for that late morning/early afternoon. Due to the weather that was to arrive, Jay, John, Kim and myself, along with another friend, Julio Holmes, headed to the Iowa 80 restaurant for something to eat until the weather passed through the area, and before all of us got busy polishing and cleaning on our respective trucks before rags down on Thursday morning.

With full stomachs, blue skies and sunshine, everyone got to cleaning and polishing – Kim on her Classic XL, John on his W900L, and Jay and I on his old Bicentennial KW. Not having polished on a truck in almost 20 years, sadly, I didn’t forget how to do it! While Jay and I were cleaning, people were already roaming the show grounds, admiring the trucks, taking photos, and stopping by to ask questions and talk. While cleaning, two longtime friends stopped to talk with Jay – Nate Hare and Larry Caves – both of them are well known in the antique truck community, with Larry having owned a pair of Bicentennial Kenworth K100C and W900A trucks.

Parked in the row across from us were two of the most amazing women you will meet in the trucking industry. Showing in the bobtail class, Kate Whiting had her 1973 Kenworth W900A named “Cherry Pie” and Eva Knelsen had her pink 2021 Kenworth W900L named “Ken Worth Jr” parked next to each other. With Jerry Linander setting up a canopy along with chairs behind both these trucks, it quickly became a gathering place for everyone to talk, hang out and relax. Other notable friends who showed up to the party included Dennis Durand of Jade Transport, who brought out his beautiful dark green 2017 KW W900L with a stainless Mercury styled sleeper, Rob Hallihan with his brightly colored green and orange 2022 Peterbilt 389, and Dylan Mercier, who drove over from his home in Illinois with his awesome 2005 Mack Vision and Wilson Hopper Bottom trailer, which is a tribute to fallen firefighters.

Two driving legends attended the Truckers Jamboree. I had the pleasure of spending time talking with both David Sweetman and Hank Good over a pork chop dinner. One special surprise was Dave and Debbie Robinson, who made the drive over from their hometown of New Holland, Ohio. Having worked at Kenworth’s Chillicothe, Ohio plant for over 40 years, now retired, Dave is one of the organizers of the Kenworth Truck Show in Chillicothe every June and is an amazing friend to so many of us who know him. I had only spoken with Dave on the phone, never having met him in person, but when I did, he offered to give me a ride up to the restaurant in Jerry’s golf cart to meet up with a couple of longtime friends, Michael Gully and Calvin Cochran, for dinner.

With so many friends at the show, it kept getting better. Mike and Katie Lambrecht and their son Carson (7) and daughter Addie (5) came from Gillett, Wisconsin. A longtime subscriber and reader of 10-4 and friends with Kim and John Jaikes, Mike is also a former truck driver. With his semi crazy son Carson in truck heaven being in Walcott, I decided to give Carson an assignment, and he became part of the 10-4 Magazine team for the weekend. Prior to this, my editor Dan Linss called and asked if I would take some photos and write this report. Telling him, “No problem,” I then told Kim what we were doing and asked for her help.

While sitting in the driver’s seat of Kim’s Freightliner on Friday afternoon talking about this, Carson came up to the door and asked me what I was doing. “I’m getting ready to take some photos,” I said to Carson. “Cool, can I come?” he said back to me. With an idea in mind, I looked at Kim and said, “How cool would it be to capture the show from the view of a seven-year-old?” Kim quickly responded to me with, “OMG Mark, that’s a great idea!” Then, turning to Carson, I asked him, “Hey Carson, want to be my photographer today?” You can imagine his enthusiastic answer!

After climbing out of Kimmy’s Freightliner, I showed Carson how to use my Nikon DSLR and then said, “Let’s go!” With my camera in hand, Carson began going from truck to truck taking photos. “Get low!” both Mike and I would tell him, and Carson would sit on the ground to get the low angle shot. While going down the rows of trucks, Carson began asking the owners and drivers like Dennis Durand to pose with their rigs. “I’m with 10-4 Magazine, could you please pose with your truck for a photograph?” A bit confused by a seven-year-old asking this, I told these owners/drivers who I was and what we were doing. Several hours later and with rain on the way, three batteries drained, and an SD card nearly filled up, we finally called it a day.

With the restaurant nearly full to capacity due to the rain, we were able to sit down for dinner together. You won’t find a better wait staff at a truck stop than at Iowa 80. The food is excellent, and the service is amazing. Iowa 80 knows its customers and cares. After the Friday evening thunderstorm rolled past, and buying dinner for my new photographer, a bunch of us headed back out to the concert stage to hear Shenandoah play their hit songs. With rain puddles now forming everywhere, leave it to a couple of kids to find the mud – it was Carson and Addie. But apparently you only have to be young at heart, because these two kids convinced Kimmy and Eva to go dancing in the mud with them!

As Friday night faded into Saturday morning, many of us stayed up late to talk and tell stories. Many of us began reminiscing about what a special place Iowa 80 is and about all the great friends we’ve met there throughout the years. Kim’s first Jamboree was in 1990, my first show was 1991, and it never fails to amaze me, every time I make the trek to the Iowa 80 Truckers Jamboree, besides seeing old friends, I meet new friends that end up becoming lifelong friends.

Before Jay and I rolled out in his KW on Saturday evening, Eva Knelsen and I were having our photo taken and Eva summed the weekend up, saying, “Mark, this is what it’s all about, it’s a reunion every year with all our friends in the trucking industry.” Needless to say, it’s a true statement and even though the trucks get us there, our friends are the true trophies at this show!

The 45th annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree is scheduled for July 11-13, 2024, also marking the 60th Anniversary of the Iowa 80 Truckstop itself, so make your plans to be there now! As you can imagine, this event will have plenty of friends and fun, so don’t miss it. This year’s winners were:

WORKING TRUCK (CABOVER): 1st Dennis Sikorski, Bancroft, WI – 1995 Peterbilt 362; 2nd Matt Schleuger, Wesley, IA – 1993 Kenworth K100E; 3rd David Brewster, Maquoketa, IA – 1989 Kenworth K100.

WORKING COMPANY TRUCK (BOBTAIL): 1st Seth Dalberg, Clifton, CO – 2022 Kenworth W990; 2nd Eva Knelsen, Mount Elgin, Ontario, Canada – 2021 Kenworth W900L; 3rd Dawson and Bobbie Taylor, Cameron, NC – 2020 Freightliner Cascadia.

WORKING COMPANY TRUCK (COMBO): 1st Luke Oligschlaeger, Meta, MO – 2020 Kenworth W900 and 2020 Great Dane; 2nd Andrew Worth, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada – 2021 Peterbilt 389 and 2010 Brenner tank trailer; 3rd Don Hummer Trucking, Cedar Rapids, IA – 2023 Kenworth W990 and 2016 Utility van.

WORKING BOBTAIL CONV. (2020-2023): 1st Duane Peden, Taylorville, IL – 2022 Peterbilt 389; 2nd James Nalin, Tucson, AZ – 2022 Freightliner Cascadia; 3rd Brian Collman, Taylorville, IL – 2023 Peterbilt 389.

WORKING BOBTAIL CONV. (2013-2019): 1st Duane Hostetler, Wooster, OH – 2015 Peterbilt 389; 2nd Vladimir Vitosetic, Harwood Heights, IL – 2014 Volvo D13; 3rd Jesse Wellmeier, Davenport, IA – 2013 Mack Pinnacle HDV-33.

WORKING BOBTAIL CONV. (2005-2012): 1st Fritz Littlefield, Forest Lake, MN – 2006 Peterbilt 379; 2nd Matt Kunkle, Linton, ND – 2007 Peterbilt; 3rd Rick Kaiser, Taylorville, IL – 2005 Peterbilt.

WORKING BOBTAIL CONV. (1999-2004): 1st Nate Heiderscheit, Peosta, IA – 2003 Peterbilt 379; 2nd Mike Schlabach, Apple Creek, OH – 2000 Peterbilt; 3rd Mel Williams, Richfield, MN – 2003 Peterbilt 379.

WORKING BOBTAIL CONV. (1998 & OLDER): 1st Ron Brubaker, Sigourney, IA – 1993 Peterbilt 379; 2nd Raiko Graveran, Orlando, FL – 1995 Freightliner FLD120; 3rd Blake Copeland, Taylorville, IL – 1985 Peterbilt 359.

WORKING COMBO (2018-2023): 1st Brian Pete, Mineral Point, WI – 2019 Peterbilt 389 and 2022 Mac; 2nd Robert Hallahan, LaCrosse, WI – 2022 Peterbilt 389 and 2015 Great Dane; 3rd Douglas Prier, Dyersville, IA – 2022 Kenworth W900L and 2022 Wilson.

WORKING COMBO (2009-2017): 1st Jonathan Yohn, Reeseville, WI – 2013 Peterbilt 389 and 2019 Great Dane; 2nd Jeremy Heiderscheit, Peosta, IA – 2016 Peterbilt and 2023 Trail King; 3rd Grant Hicks, Prairie City, IA – 2016 Peterbilt and 2023 Timpte.

WORKING COMBO (2000-2008): 1st Michael and Jackie Wallace, Ashville, AL – 2007 Freightliner and 2014 Great Dane; 2nd Matthew Middleton, Pahrump, NV – 2002 Peterbilt and 2009 Utility; 3rd Dylan Mercier, St. Anne, IL – 2005 Mack and 2022 Wilson.

WORKING COMBO (1999 & OLDER): 1st Daniel and Phyllis Snow, Harrison, AR – 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 Utility; 2nd John Jaikes, Nanticoke, PA – 1999 Kenworth W900L and 2006 Utility; 3rd Jay VanKampen, Poquosen, VA – 1976 Kenworth W900A and 2023 Wabash.

SHOW CLASS: 1st Brian Pete, Mineral Point, WI – 2019 Peterbilt 389; 2nd Kate Whiting, Chetek, WI – 1973 Kenworth W900A; 3rd Dan Brubaker, Sigourney, IA – 1996 Peterbilt 379.

CUSTOM PAINT (BOBTAIL): 1st Dan Brubaker, Sigourney, IA – 1996 Peterbilt 379; 2nd Kate Whiting, Chetek, WI – 1973 Kenworth W900A; 3rd Aaron Copeland, Taylorville, IL – 1981 Kenworth.

CUSTOM PAINT (COMBO): 1st Brian Pete, Mineral Point, WI – 2019 Peterbilt 389 and 2022 Mac; 2nd Zach Strayer, Spencerville, OH – 2023 Peterbilt and 2023 Wilson livestock trailer; 3rd Robert Hallahan, LaCrosse, WI – 2022 Peterbilt 389 and 2015 Great Dane.

CUSTOM GRAPHICS (BOBTAIL): 1st Dawson & Bobbie Taylor, Cameron, NC – 2020 Freightliner Cascadia; 2nd Shelle Lichti, Theodore, AL – 2023 Freightliner; 3rd Eva Knelsen, Mount Elgin, Ontario, Canada – 2021 Kenworth W900L.

CUSTOM GRAPHICS (COMBO): 1st Dylan Mercier, St. Anne, IL – 2005 Mack and 2022 Wilson; 2nd Troy Baumgartner, Rowan, IA – 2018 Peterbilt and 2023 Mac; 3rd Andrew Worth, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada – 2021 Peterbilt and 2010 Brenner.

POLISH & DETAIL (BOBTAIL): 1st Dan Brubaker, Sigourney, IA – 1996 Peterbilt 379; 2nd Kate Whiting, Chetek, WI – 1973 Kenworth W900A; 3rd Raiko Graveran, Orlando, FL – 1995 Freightliner FLD120.

POLISH & DETAIL (COMBO): 1st Zach Strayer, Spencerville, OH – 2023 Peterbilt 389 and 2023 Wilson livestock trailer; 2nd Jonathan Yohn, Reeseville, WI – 2013 Peterbilt and 2019 Great Dane; 3rd Robert Hallahan, LaCrosse, WI – 2022 Peterbilt 389 and 2015 Great Dane.

INTERIOR OEM SLEEPER (BOBTAIL): 1st Dawson and Bobbie Taylor, Cameron, NC – 2020 Freightliner Cascadia; 2nd Jeff Hoker, Dixon, IA – 2023 Peterbilt 389; 3rd Brian Pete, Mineral Point, WI – 2023 Peterbilt 389.

INTERIOR OEM SLEEPER (COMBO): 1st Zach Strayer, Spencerville, OH – 2023 Peterbilt 389 and 2023 Wilson livestock trailer; 2nd Robert Hallahan, LaCrosse, WI – 2022 Peterbilt 389 and 2015 Great Dane; 3rd Brian Pete, Mineral Point, WI – 2019 Peterbilt 389 and 2022 Mac.

INTERIOR OEM CONVERSION SLEEPER: 1st Ron Brubaker, Sigourney, IA – 1993 Peterbilt 379; 2nd John Jaikes, Nanticoke, PA – 1999 Kenworth W900L and 2006 Utility; 3rd Maurice Zurliene, New Baden, IL – 1982 Ford LTL9000.

INTERIOR CUSTOM SLEEPER: 1st Daniel and Phyllis Snow, Harrison, AR – 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 Utility; 2nd Marcel Pontbriand, Pahrump, NV – 1989 Peterbilt and 2015 Great Dane; 3rd Michael and Jackie Wallace, Ashville, AL – 2007 Freightliner and 2014 Great Dane.

LIGHTS AT NIGHT BOBTAIL (THEME): 1st Fritz Littlefield, Forest Lake, MN – 2006 Peterbilt 379; 2nd Eva Knelsen, Mount Elgin, Ontario, Canada – 2021 Kenworth W900L; 3rd James Nalin, Tucson, AZ – 2022 Freightliner.

LIGHTS AT NIGHT BOBTAIL (MOST UNIQUE): 1st Brian Pete, Mineral Point, WI – 2023 Peterbilt 389; 2nd Mark Lancaster, Ottumwa, IA – 1967 Peterbilt; 3rd Duane Hostetler, Wooster, OH – 2015 Peterbilt 389.

LIGHTS AT NIGHT BOBTAIL (OVERALL PRESENTATION): 1st Aaron Copeland, Taylorville, IL – 1981 Kenworth; 2nd Raiko Graveran, Orlando, FL – 1995 Freightliner FLD120; 3rd Blake Copeland, Taylorville, IL – 1985 Peterbilt 359.

LIGHTS AT NIGHT COMBO (THEME): 1st Zach Strayer, Spencerville, OH – 2023 Peterbilt and 2023 Wilson livestock trailer; 2nd Douglas Prier, Dyersville, IA – 2022 Kenworth W900L and 2022 Wilson; 3rd Michael and Jackie Wallace, Ashville, AL – 2007 Freightliner and 2014 Great Dane.

LIGHTS AT NIGHT COMBO (MOST UNIQUE): 1st Robert Hallahan, LaCrosse, WI – 2022 Peterbilt 389 and 2015 Great Dane; 2nd Daniel and Phyllis Snow, Harrison, AR – 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2006 Utility; 3rd Marcel Pontbriand, Pahrump, NV – 1989 Peterbilt and 2015 Great Dane.

LIGHTS AT NIGHT COMBO (OVERALL PRESENTATION): 1st Zach Strayer, Spencerville, OH – 2023 Peterbilt and 2023 Wilson livestock trailer; 2nd Brian Pete, Mineral Point, WI – 2019 Peterbilt and 2022 Mac; 3rd John Jaikes, Nanticoke, PA – 1999 Kenworth and 2006 Utility.

BEST OVERALL THEME: Marcel Pontbriand, Pahrump, NV – 1989 Peterbilt 379 and 2015 Great Dane “Cowboy of the Road”

TRUCKER’S CHOICE: Zach Strayer, Spencerville, OH – 2023 Peterbilt 389 and 2023 Wilson livestock trailer “Notorious P.I.G.”