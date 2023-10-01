What Freedom?

Have you ever heard the expression that someone drives a truck because of the freedom this career offers? You might even see that concept offered as a perk of the job when a fleet is trying to recruit new drivers. Heck, if you’re like me, you’ve described your own desire for this truckin’ lifestyle in the same way. “I do it for the freedom of the open road,” or, “I could never be saddled down to a normal 9-to-5 desk job.” While that certainly may be true, if we’re being totally honest, the freedoms of this job are not always as wide open and carefree as we have been led to believe. As professional truck drivers, we are burdened by numerous freedom-stifling hurdles along the way. Things like electronic logbooks, unrealistic hours of service rules, traffic jams, severe weather, road closures, shipping and receiving schedules, and on and on. For a career that touts so much freedom and independence, we sure do find ourselves getting stuck going nowhere, a lot!

GETTING STUCK

By Trevor Hardwick

I drive truck for the fun and the freedom,

I ain’t one to be stuck at a desk.

I don’t wanna be saddled to no one,

I just wanna do what I do best.

I’ve been stuck in the traffic in Houston,

I’ve been stuck in a snowstorm or two.

I’ve been stuck in the mud, loading lettuce,

Getting stuck is just something I do.

I drive truck, so I set my own schedule,

I’m independent, so I answer to me.

I said it once, and I’ll say it again now,

I drive truck, ‘cause I wanna be free.

I’ve been stuck, waiting ‘round in Nogales,

I’ve been stuck when there’s nothing to move.

I’ve been stuck, waiting on my damned E-log,

Getting stuck is just something I do.

I drive truck ‘cause the view always changes,

I like doing something new every day.

To punch a clock at the office each morning,

Just ain’t my idea of an honest day’s pay.

I’ve been stuck at this truck stop for days now,

I’ve been stuck here for more than a few.

I just wish I was stuck in a high gear,

But getting stuck is just something I do.

I drive truck for the fun and the freedom,

I keep telling myself that it’s true.

I don’t wanna be stuck with a day job,

But getting stuck is just something I do.