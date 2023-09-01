More Than A Magazine

The written word can be powerful. Each month I think about various subjects to write about in my articles. I constantly watch or read documentaries and biographies. Each article is special because it is for the hardworking truckers and their families. A little bit of this and a little bit of that goes into each article. But there are many times I wonder if I am just a voice in the wilderness or does anyone take the time to read what I have written? That is a tough question. One day I finished writing and just asked the Lord if anyone is interested in the information. Since I am alone, I do not wish to let others know my identity. As you know, the Lord does answer prayers, but in His own time and never in the way you would expect. It all happened when family and friends gathered for Thanksgiving. We were sitting around waiting for the bird to get done. Just casually talking, my sister-in-law Darlene asked her nephew, a retired trucker, if he had ever read 10-4 Magazine. He said, “Of course. On the road, that magazine is read and swapped from trucker to trucker.” I smiled but did not say anything. Then, out of Darlene’s mouth came the words I told her never to say. Yep, she said, “Have you ever read SharLeigh’s articles?” He said, “Yes, I do.” So, Darlene, in for a penny and in for a pound said, “Well, you are sitting right next to her.” He looked at me with tears in his eyes and said, “You touched me with the various articles, but mostly during the holidays, when you knew how it was to be alone, clear across the US, away from your family.” He said that he read and reread them and, somehow, he knew I had experienced the trucker’s loneliness. I did not know how to react – first I was surprised at what Darlene had said, then I was delighted that truckers were reading my articles, but mostly I was moved by his reaction. Yes, I had my answer after 21 years of writing this little monthly column. Now, it is my 26th year with 10-4 Magazine, and I have enjoyed each month. What keeps me going is knowing how much this magazine means to all of you. The staff at 10-4 is a hard working family that is dedicated and grateful for the truckers. May 10-4 Magazine last as long as there are men and women dedicating their life to keep on trucking. Thank you, God bless you all, and happy 30th anniversary to everyone at 10-4 Magazine. Keep up the great work and keep making a difference out there.