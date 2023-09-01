Just A Cool Ol’ Rig

For some of us, the “bygone” days are the 60s, 70s, or possibly the 80s. The same can be said for the 90s, but to many of us, that’s difficult to comprehend or accept. That being said, seeing an old 379 Peterbilt or flat glass Kenworth out there still doing the deal in a sea of aero fleet trucks is like a trip down memory lane. Chances are, if someone is still running a thirty or forty year old truck, they truly appreciate their gem and have pride in their little slice of history.

In continuing our celebration of everything 1993 this month in honor of 10-4 Magazine’s 30th anniversary, I bring you Jimmy Simpson of Tipton, Indiana. He absolutely loves working his 1993 Peterbilt 379 extended hood. Purchased locally three years ago to haul seed and heavy equipment, Jimmy was instantly drawn to the truck’s factory 300” wheelbase. This was not commonly seen in the mid-nineties, as it is today. Being a collector and avid fan of older iron, this ‘93 is right at home with the other similar rigs in Jimmy’s stable.

Relatively stock, the truck is in great condition, with 2.5 million miles on the odometer! The running gear is a proven match-up of durability, with a C model CAT 3406 backed by a 15-speed, and putting all that power to the ground through 3.36 rears for great “big hole” power and cruising speeds. The roar of Jimmy’s big CAT can be heard through the dual six-inch straight pipes standing high above the flattop sleeper.

Subtle modifications were carefully thought out to help retain the period correct look that Jimmy was looking for. Starting up front, the chrome bumper is eighteen inches and has boxed ends, and single round headlights, perched on stock flat brackets, help this baby look all 90s. The flat bottom bowtie visor keeps the sun out of the cab and retains the classic styling cues that the truck required. The front and rear fiberglass fenders are in a matching blue color, and come from WTI, the gold standard in fiberglass fenders in the 90s. Keeping with the era of Jimmy’s 379, the cab, cowl, and sleeper panels are accented with chrome bezel trimmed retro LED lights. Filling the long wheelbase frame gap, Peterbilt side boxes were mounted for easy deck access for Jimmy, while also providing necessary storage when pulling his flatbed or RGN trailers.

With more and more restrictions on newer trucks, these older ones seem to be getting harder to find. All the cool west coast rides have been sold and moved to the Midwest and east. Nonetheless, it’s definitely cool to see these older trucks still out working and being appreciated. Jimmy and Heather are definitely proud of their old ninety-three, whether out pulling loads daily, or at a show. This 379 looks good, sounds good, and by the smile on Jimmy’s face when he drives by, it looks fun to drive, too. Thanks to Jimmy for allowing us to include his retro ride in our special 1993 anniversary edition. These old rigs may be getting rare, but they are not forgotten.