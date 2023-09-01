My Trucking Influences

It’s been said that we are all a product of our environment. Or, that it takes a village to raise someone. Of course, these claims refer to the concept that someone isn’t necessarily born with a predisposed or pre-determined course in life. Generally speaking, we tend to chart our career paths based on what we know, what influences we are exposed to, and what we enjoy. That’s perhaps why many of us who have a passion for driving trucks derived that passion from being exposed to this way of life and influenced by someone we admire. Clearly, this isn’t always the case, but for the purposes of this month’s poem, this concept applies comfortably. This poem is somewhat like a conversation, or an interview, between two people. One person is inquiring about the influences, experiences, and motivations of a life-long truck-nut (like me). Perhaps I’m a product of my environment… But I don’t know if it took a village to raise me… It very well could have been something else… I think the road probably raised me!

THE ROAD THAT RAISED ME

By Trevor Hardwick

“What’s that thing that makes you tick?

What has made you, you?

What inspires you to do,

That thing you like to do?”

If you’re speaking of my crazy ways,

It’s semi-trucks to blame.

I’ve always loved those big ol’ trucks,

And I’m crazy just the same.

“But what has caused that distant look,

You carry in your eyes?

The one that makes it seem as though,

You’re staring at the skies.”

It’s thoughts of chicken lights and chrome,

Blazing trails into the night.

That captivate and take me there,

Whenever they’re in sight.

“So, if you love these trucks so much,

You must have seen it all.

Does anything surprise you, still,

While out there on your haul?”

I’m not surprised by very much,

But I’m certainly amazed.

By the lack of pride and passion,

That I’m noticing these days.

“Are you welcomed, or rejected,

In the places you have been?

Is there any kind of praise,

For the line of work you’re in?”

When I’m rolling into town, somewhere,

I’m mostly passing through.

And my friends and family offer praise,

For the kind of work I do.

“One more thing, before you go…

Just how would you describe.

The motivation that you have,

To climb up there and drive?”

It’s the big ol’ semi-trucks that crazed me,

The chicken lights and chrome that glazed me.

A bit more pride would sure amaze me,

And my friends and family that praise me.

It’s haulin’ goods that sort-of pays me,

And darn-near everything delays me.

But anytime something dismays me,

I head out on the road that raised me!