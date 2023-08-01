Golfing For Local Vets

For almost ten years, Evan Steger of Evan’s Detailing & Polishing in Chilton, WI and his friends have been getting together for Evan’s birthday weekend in June and playing golf at various charity events around Evan’s home state of Wisconsin. After a few years, they decided to host their own golfing event and donate the money raised to a charity. What they quickly realized is that many charities are not what they say they are, and much of the money donated to them is kept by the organization, instead of being passed on to the benefactors of that organization. So, they decided to have their own event and donate ALL the money raised directly to local families and cut out the middleman. “We started in 2015 as a way for us to get our friends involved in helping us give back to not only our community but to give back to a group of people that matter a lot – OUR VETERANS,” said Evan. The event is called the Edge Win Golf Outing (which is an anagram: Evan’s Detailing Golf Event for Wounded veterans In Need). In the nine years they have been hosting this charity event they have raised over $130,000 and helped get over 100 military families back on their feet. And this year was no exception, as the 2023 event raised $30,000, which will directly help another 15-20 families. This year’s event was held on June 17 at the Hickory Hills Golf Course in Chilton, WI, and featured over 130 golfers, a silent auction, and several companies and individuals that sponsored holes along the course (10-4 Magazine and Eric Hill sponsored the 10th hole, calling it the 10-4 hole). The event was kicked off by a group of veterans from the local VFW that presented the colors and did a rifle salute. Evan said, “This event wouldn’t even be possible without the help of Ellen Korb and all the sponsors. Each year we have been gaining new sponsors, and some of the old existing ones are donating even bigger each year. This year the event had over 75 sponsors! Some were as small as $20, but every little bit helps, and it all adds up.” Evan would like to give a big thank you to all the sponsors. All the money raised goes directly to local families in need. No middleman. Evan’s county in Wisconsin only gets $15,000 a year allocated to help their veterans, but thanks to this event, more than triple that is now available to help local military vets. We are proud to be a small part of this event and commend Evan and his crew for their efforts and accomplishments. Keep up the great work!