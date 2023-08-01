In the ever dynamic world of the diesel truck industry, knowledge and experience are the lifeblood of progress and innovation. Recognizing the invaluable insights offered and possessed by its passionate customers and media subscribers, Pittsburgh Power has taken a unique and empowering approach to showcase their expertise. Every once in a while, our company opens its platform to individuals who possess an unbridled passion for diesel trucking, allowing them to share their stories, insights, and expertise with a wider audience. Such is the case here.

The decision to empower individuals within the community and to write articles about them is a testament to our belief that everyone, regardless of their professional background, possesses unique knowledge and experiences worth sharing. By breaking down barriers and amplifying the voices of passionate individuals, we have created a space where diverse perspectives converge, offering a rich tapestry of insights into the diesel truck industry. We always encourage the exchange of knowledge and enable our customers to feel a sense of ownership and pride in their diesel truck journeys. We also provide a platform for them to share their successes, challenges, and lessons learned, which fosters camaraderie.

Furthermore, this unique approach underscores Pittsburgh Power’s continuing commitment to transparency and authenticity. By embracing the contributions of both our customers and media subscribers, we create and showcase a deep trust in the expertise and experiences of those who form the bedrock of the diesel truck community. In doing so, we demonstrate our unwavering dedication to always providing accurate and up-to-date information while acknowledging that every individual’s perspective adds value to the industry’s collective knowledge. With all this in mind, we have opened the floor to our friend Jeff Wynn to give us his unique insights into the world of car hauling. The rest of this article was written by him.

During a recent call into The Power Hour on “Let’s Truck” with Kevin Rutherford, Bruce Mallinson, President of Pittsburgh Power, asked me to write a multi-part article about the realities (good and bad) of the car hauling business. This “dissertation” will be spread across several months, and I invite anyone with aspirations of becoming a car hauler one day to reach out to me to discuss this unique business in a real-world way to help you decide if this is the path of least resistance for you.

The first and foremost thing you must know is this – MOST FAIL! Yes, I know that seems harsh, but believe me, you should understand that now BEFORE you spend huge sums of money to find out the hard way. Do not go blindly into the night. I hope that my insights from over a decade in this sector of the trucking industry will help you make a good decision for you and your family.

I’m not a truck driver – I’m a car hauler! Sounds sexy, doesn’t it? A buddy told me I could make good money hauling cars, and that I didn’t need to drive an 18-wheeler to do it. This is actually a true statement, but there is a VERY BIG “but” coming. However, we’re not quite there yet. Humans are allured to the idea of a quick and easy dollar, never considering the reality of “easy come, easy go.” You see, the less we have to work to gain that dollar, the easier it is for that dollar to escape our grasp.

This advertisement showed up in my email inbox just today. These people are preying on the ignorant and, in the process, hurting the car-hauling industry. Hey, you got a pickup truck? Well, just rent a trailer from us, and you can be a car hauler. It’s right there, saying, “for easy car hauling.” Well, when was ANYTHING worth having easy? For a mere $1,300 a month and a pickup truck, you can be a car hauler. It’s just that easy! Pay no mind to the fact that you don’t have a clue what you’re doing.

What about your insurance? I’ve heard from some of these pickup truck guys that they are getting insurance quotes over $30,000 for their first year. The highest rate I heard was $36,000, or $3,000 a month, which is insane! What about your Authority, or will you lease on to another carrier? How much will that cost you? How about your drug consortium? Your BOC? What about your straps and the myriad of other items you’re going to need to carry with you? How about that “what if” money when you are down on the side of the road, along with maintenance costs and tires? Last but certainly not least, how much will you be spending on fuel?

If you haven’t calculated all these costs yet, you’re in trouble before you even get started. Know before you go! Stay tuned next month as we dig into more of the nuts and bolts of what it takes to be a car hauler. Join me going forward as we continue to dig deep into EVERYTHING car hauling, and in the meantime, if you have any questions, do not hesitate to reach out to me via email at carhauling2023@pm.me.

I hope you enjoy this continuing deep dive series into the world of car hauling. If you do, we will write more articles like it in the future. I would like to thank Jeff Wynn for helping us with this ongoing educational series.