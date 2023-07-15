Going Above & Beyond

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has announced Liana Castro as its July 2023 Member of the Month. Castro is a driver trainer at LGT Transport, a leading transportation company in the cryogenic industry. Castro, a true trailblazer as the first female driver trainer at LGT Transport, has been an invaluable member of the LGT team for nearly six years has opened the doors for other women to follow in her footsteps. She was promoted to the position of driver trainer in February 2023 after working as an owner operator for several years. Castro had always taken an interest in truck driving but kept it to herself because no one in her family was in the industry and she wanted to avoid any potential judgment. As time went on, she became determined to pursue her dream despite social stigma. Driven by the freedom, flexibility, sense of adventure, and opportunity to travel provided by truck driving, Castro dove headfirst into the industry. Her driving career began pulling reefers, followed by going local to deliver food service. She then transitioned to linehaul and pulled doubles and triples. Later, Liana applied to haul fuel, but the transportation company she applied to work for had a need for cryo drivers. That was the moment Castro was introduced to the cryogenic industry. “I found it absolutely fascinating and was glad I got into that division instead since it opened more doors for me and ultimately led me to LGT Transport,” said Castro. With 14 years of experience in truck driving, Liana has established herself as a skilled, reliable, and dependable driver. She is meticulous about her equipment, follows the customer’s requirements, and consistently goes above and beyond. Today, Liana trains drivers to transport cryogenic materials such as CO2, liquid oxygen, nitrogen, and argon. Her role is crucial, as she ensures that new drivers learn to follow all safety protocols. She enjoys sharing her knowledge and experience to help others succeed in the industry. “Don’t be intimidated or put off by the industry just because it’s male-populated,” said Castro. “Trucking is a great opportunity for anyone willing to put in the effort. Keep at it.” Women In Trucking is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners including Arrow Truck Sales, Bridgestone Americas, Daimler Truck North America, DAT Solutions, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, Navistar International, Inc., PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.