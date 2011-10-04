Centerfold Gallery

Enjoy browsing centerfolds of 10-4 Magazine!
I AM AMAZED OF THE PHOTOS OF THOSE TRUCKS, THEY ARE AWSOME
I HAVED LOVED TRUCKS EVER SINCE MY DAD WAS A TRUCK DRIVER
I HAVE PICTURES ON MY WALL IN MY OFFICE FROM A FRIEND GAVE FROM
THIS MAGAZINE TEN FOUR I CANNOT AFFORD TO PURCHASE A SUBCRIPTION I AM DISABLED, BUT I SURE LIKE THE PICTURES OF YOUR TRUCKS..
PS KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK
YOURS TRULY CARMELO PANZARELLA…
Thanks Carmelo – glad you like them!!
By far the best looking Rigs come out of the US & Canada, thanx to 10-4 for posting them. Always enjoy browsing your site, Keep on trucking…
I love ten four mag. I moved to oklahoma from cali. and i cant find it any where, no worries tho. i just ordered my 1 year subscription so i wont have to go with out it no more.
The ideas that these truck drivers come up with, there’s no words to describe them. It is simply amazing to watch these photos and salivate over these amazing creations. I own a 2006 379 Pete myself, which I paid off in March of 2012. I have worked my truck in the South Texas oil field for the last4 years. I have managed to keep low miles on it, 513,000 to be specific. Although she has been worked hard, I am so ready to customize her. I am now back over the road and scanning through magazines looking for parts of which I have ideas for my project some day. All I have to say, there’s no other magazine that compares to 10-Four. I envy your photographers LOL. Keep up the Great work and thanks from Juan R. Rojas aka Solitaire!!!!!!!!
What about pictures of big rigs at night with all of their lights. I see them on the road. How do I tell them I think their trucks are gorgeous!!!!
Brother Erik and Jean . Congratulations on the long success of 10-4 . After following since you started I can say you top the category in quality. Great pictures Erik and fantastic support Jean. Best wishes to you both and continued success in the future. Karl
We first started getting the centerfolds at a truck show in Vegas I believe it was in 1995 since then we pick them up at all the shows we go to …..I post them on our bedroom walls and when tony is mad frustrated or upset if he looks at them it calms him I will never change our wall paper it has made my life so much easier thank you thank you!!!!!
THANK YOU TONY & AMANDA – your comment means a lot! Glad we can be of service!! You keep picking them up and reading them and we will keep working hard to produce a magazine each and every month for you! Take care and God bless!!!
I want the magazine
No car haulers? Maybe I can build one for the mag LOL. Anyways, I found my first 10-4 magazine at the hotel next to the truck stop in Ontario, Cali on a reefer run a few weeks back and am wondering if you do home delivery? Let me know, and keep up the great work.
Scratch that, just realized you do ship them out.
i love these trucks
Totally Ole school truck magazine, hoods rule hottie’s drule , just like trucking used to be, keep up the awesome job. HB rules!!!