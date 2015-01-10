The Spirit of the American Trucker – July 2018

June 8-9, 2018, J&T Motorfreight pulled-off another awesome truck show (the 11th Annual Corn Patch USA Dual Wheel Classic) at their headquarters in Hubbard, IA – a little town in the middle of a corn field. Iowa has one of the fastest-growing economies in the country, and much of that success is carried on the wheels and frames of trucks… very cool trucks, as seen here. Iowa truckers are successful because when they work, they work till they drop. They are totally serious about the jobs they do, and they do them the farmer’s way. In the first half of last year, J&T alone moved some 2,800 loads and only ONE was late – that’s a pretty good record. Because when you are feeding cows, you can’t be late. This train never stops. But, when they finally play, nothing can stop ‘em – not even thunderstorms and tornadoes! The Spirit of the American Trucker is alive and well in the heartland!!