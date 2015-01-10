The Spirit of the American Trucker – May 2018



Would you ever appreciate the sunlight if it wasn’t for the dark nights? Do you think you would be able to see the beauty and tranquility of a quiet desert if you never lived in a loud, over-crowded city? That’s why some will never understand the true, independent nature of trucking. If you have never been worn out, exhausted and almost destroyed by it, it’s hard to appreciate the good things about it. It’s not about avoiding misery – it’s about putting yourself through it and not being afraid to fail. It may take 30 or 40 years to figure it all out, but if you last that long in trucking, you will have grown into a real man (or woman). Good luck!