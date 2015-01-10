New Interactive Trucking Book

2012 marked the beginning of an industry-wide phenomenon called Rolling CB Interviews. Christopher E. Fiffie and his company, Big Rig Videos, embarked on a venture to bring a video format to the public with vivid imagery of semi-trucks and interviews conducted via CB radios to provide quality insight to the industry he is so passionate about. Over the years, Chris has perfected his videography skills with a following on social media and YouTube proving he knows what he is doing. Fast forward to the beginning of 2018, when talks of a coffee table book began, and Stephanie Haas of Diesel Addict photos threw out the idea of highlighting the first 100 Rolling CB interviews. From there, Chris and Stephanie partnered to bring to the public a tangible, interactive coffee table book filled with full-color images and articles on each interview. Along with each article is a QR code to scan with a mobile device which directs the user right to that particular Rolling CB Interview. After months of work and many late nights, the book, called #WhosTruckIsThat, was finally unveiled at the 2018 Mid America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, KY, where it was well-received. Making this book a reality took teamwork. Christopher designed each page, and Stephanie watched every video to write the articles, provided photos from her archives, and communicated with the printing company throughout the process. The result is a product of dedication and the promotion of an industry in a positive manner. This hardcover coffee table book is 212 full-color pages and is a book the whole family can enjoy. Each page is printed on thick, high-gloss paper, and includes many images that haven’t been seen by the public – until now. Feedback on the book has all been positive, and having read through it myself, I can say in all honesty that this is a great read with an eye-catching design. The book, which retails for $85.00, is available online at www.bigrigvideos.com and can be shipped anywhere in the world. This interactive book is a must-have for anyone with a love for semi-trucks. Get yours today!