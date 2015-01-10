Never Satisfied!

Aren’t we all just a little bit fickle? When we have one thing, we want the other… then, if we get the other thing, we tend to want back what we originally had. I know I’m guilty of this at times. I remember being in school and just aching to grow up and get out on the road behind the wheel of my own truck. My parents would tell me not to be in such a hurry to grow up, because I’d feel like I blinked my eyes and my childhood would be gone, and then all I’d want is the freedom of my youth back. It seemed hard to wrap my head around that concept back then, but oh how clear it is now! I do love driving trucks, that’s for sure, but I’d walk away from it if I had the chance to just live as freely as I did as a young boy. The only problem is that I could see myself getting all excited about big trucks again, and I’d want to grow up and hit the road again! Dang, this fickle soul!!

THIS FICKLE SOUL

By Trevor Hardwick

When I was just a little kid,

Time would move so slow.

I didn’t really watch the clock,

I had nowhere to go.

Maybe I’d just ride my bike,

Or find a spot to fish.

Lay out on the fresh-cut grass,

And make a little wish.

I could find a friend or two,

And chase the setting sun.

Living in the moment,

Just to make the moment fun.

I would dream of growing up,

And rolling 18-wheels.

Pondering the highway’s paths,

And long for how it feels.

I couldn’t wait to get the chance,

To grab some gears and go!

I blinked my eyes, and now I wonder,

What have I to show?

Years of nights away from home.

And countless loading docks.

Miles and miles of hammer-down,

Tryin’ to beat the clock.

Good days, bad days, wasted days.

And days I won’t forget.

With all this runnin’ around,

I have some goals I haven’t met.

I’d like to ride my bike,

Or find a spot that I can fish.

Or lay out on the fresh-cut grass,

And make a little wish.

I need to find a friend or two,

And watch the setting sun.

Living in the moment,

Just to make the moment fun.