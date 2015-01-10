The Spirit of the American Trucker – April 2018

My odometer recently turned 1,700,000 miles! I am very proud of the fact that they were all my miles, accident-free, and every single load was delivered on-time, as promised. This did not happen because of luck or fate, it happened because I like to challenge myself to do my job just a little bit better every day. It’s not about the money – not anymore – it’s about being good at something and working hard to prove it every day. That is the spirit of America, and the Spirit of the American Trucker!