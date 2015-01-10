Reminders of Home

Have you ever had someone describe something to you without saying exactly what it was? They just use clues and descriptions to imply what they’re referring to, yet you still know exactly what they’re talking about. I recently heard a song by Sturgill Simpson called “Panbowl” – in that song he describes an old man by saying “his eyes held the sea” which I thought was an interesting and clever way to tell the listener about the color of the old man’s eyes. In this poem, I will attempt to do the same by rhyming about things we get to see out the windshield that might remind us of someone we love. It could be a child, a friend, a spouse or just someone you’re missing. My wife and I don’t have kids of our own, but we have several nieces and nephews that we consider our kids, so I can certainly relate to the feeling of missing the little ones while being on the road for days or weeks at a time. I also miss my friends when we aren’t together, since they are like family to me, as well. I can sometimes spend all day being caught up in the chaos of the job and then something beautiful and simple will catch my eye and remind me of someone I miss. With special thanks to Siobhan Wagner Photography, I have included a picture Siobhan took of my amazingly-beautiful and incredibly-funny niece Karsyn. I think this picture truly captures her silly personality and should be an easy indicator of the missing “hue” I am describing in this poem. Enjoy.

MISSING HUE

By Trevor Hardwick

I thought about that pretty girl of mine;

While passing by Forget-Me-Nots,

And fields of Columbine.

I was stricken by that color,

And she quickly came to mind…

I thought about that pretty girl of mine.

I’m thinking ‘bout the color of the sea;

It’s deep and wide, and captivates,

The deepest part of me.

It’s strong and wild, and beautiful,

As anyone can see…

I’m thinking ‘bout the color of the sea.

I contemplate the color of the sky;

When clouds are nowhere to be found,

The sun is way up high.

It’s vast and bright, and infinite,

And it makes me want to fly…

As I contemplate the color of the sky.

A color should be easy to explain;

The fifth hue in a rainbow,

When the sunlight meets the rain.

A certain shade of sapphire,

Or a cutting-torches flame…

A color should be easy to explain.

I’m talking ‘bout the color of her eyes;

And how I feel each time we part,

And have to say goodbye.

If you see them, even once,

You’d surely empathize…

I’m talking ‘bout the color of her eyes.

I thought about that pretty girl of mine;

While passing by Forget-Me-Nots,

And fields of Columbine.

I was stricken by that color,

And she quickly came to mind…

I thought about that pretty girl of mine.