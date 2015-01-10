Those Alluring Sirens

Valentine’s Day revolves around the affairs of the heart. But, many of us do not even acknowledge this day, for we have been unlucky in love. Is it us or do we have high expectations about people and their looks? Through the ages, the stories of love have had twists and turns, which usually revolve around beautiful women. Mythology, the stories of the gods, explained the creation of the world, the jealousies, wars and struggles each god had with one another. Yet throughout mythology, there are many tales of gods that came to earth to seduce beautiful woman. Zeus, king of the gods, came to earth as a swan and seduced Leda. Helen was their daughter, she was married to Menelaus, King of Sparta, but was seduced and abducted by Paris, a prince of Troy. Menelaus and his brother King Agamemnon, leader of the Army of Greece, declared war on Troy. The Trojan War became famous in the Iliad by Homer. Throughout history, Helen of Troy was known as the woman whose beauty launched 1,000 ships. After the war, the story continues in The Odyssey, also by Homer. It is about the trials and tribulations of the journey back home for Odysseus, King of Ithaca, one of the shrewdest of the Greek leaders. On his journey, he was warned by Circe, an enchantress, who was dangerous and irresistibly fascinating, about the Sirens that he was to encounter. The Sirens were beautiful women with the most alluring voices. They had the face and upper body of a woman, yet a fish tail for the lower portion. They would sit on the rocks near the shore and lure the sailors with their voices. The sailors would be so enthralled that they never realized they were being led to their death. Odysseus devised a plan to hear the Sirens sing but make his crew safe from danger. His men plugged their ears with wax and became deaf. Odysseus, was tied to the main mast so he could still hear the Sirens, but not be able to do anything about it. The men sailed close to the shore but were not lured closer. Odysseus was under their spell, but no matter how loud he issued orders to be released, his men could not hear him. They sailed away from doom and destruction. He was not the first nor the last person that was enchanted by the beauty of dangerous women. Many have been seduced by beauty and burned in the process. Today, we realize that good looks are not always fulfilling, but inner beauty is most important. For those of you who have found your match – consider yourself blessed. For those of you who are still looking – the future holds promise. Happy Valentine’s Day!