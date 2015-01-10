The Spirit of the American Trucker – February 2018

No matter how bad winter treats your trucking spirit, you can always look ahead to spring and relax. It will be here soon. Trucking has never been easy, and it never will be. But, those who are committed to it for the long haul, always look sharp (even in the winter). If trucks mean anything to you, all it takes is one quick look at a classic and you can overcome those winter blues. With that in mind, here are a few good examples I recently came across to lift your spirits, this month. Enjoy!