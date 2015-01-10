In Memorial

Our friend and longtime advertiser Bob Hitchcock died suddenly on December 10, 2017 at his home in Stockton, CA at the age of 65. Bob was known to most in the trucking industry as the owner of Cherokee Truck Parts in Stockton, and for his “cool truck shows” in California that raised money for the Shriners Hospitals for Children. The store’s slogan – “Where the cool truckers shop!” – was well-known, too.

Robert “Bob” Hitchcock was born on December 21, 1951 in Stockton, CA. He graduated from Lodi High School in 1970. After high school, Bob joined the Army National Guard. He married Cheryl Joan Bohnet in 1973. Over the course of their 44-year marriage, the couple welcomed four children into their home. His kids remember him sharing his love of the outdoors; whether it be camping, hunting, fishing or just gardening in the backyard, Bob loved to be outside.

Learning to drive trucks on his dad’s ranch, Bob went on to work at Moore Truck Lines, a local LTL carrier, for 21 years as a driver and a mechanic. After leaving Moore Truck Lines, he worked as a heavy machinery mechanic for Darwin Farms, a local rock plant, and then Western Alignment. After that, he worked with his brother Jim at his business, Clutch & Brake Xchange (CBX) in Stockton, but his most rewarding career came when he opened his own chrome shop.

Nestled along Highway 99 at Cherokee Road in Stockton, Bob, with help from his brother, started Cherokee Truck Parts in 1995 with $100 and a dream. Over the next 20 years, he built a thriving business. During that time, he also began hosting truck shows. The first event was held in his parking lot in April of 2001, and about 100 trucks showed up. After that, he went on to host and produce ten more shows, with the last six being held at the fairgrounds in Galt, CA. Those Galt shows were benefit events that raised over $50,000 for the Shriners!

After having a bad accident on a quad motorcycle around 2005, Bob suffered a bad leg injury that severely affected his mobility and his health. About three years ago, looking to slow down, Bob closed his store on Cherokee Road and moved it into his brother’s business, CBX, just a couple exits south. After two years, Bob decided to retire, but the store remained. Today, the store is still there, but it is now just part of CBX.

Bob was a loyal, honest, and generous friend. He bonded with people over his love of trucks, cars and the outdoors. He lived life to the fullest, had passion for whatever he did, and was strong as an ox. Bob sometimes rubbed people the wrong way because he was brutally honest, but he was also a prankster, and it was sometimes hard to tell when he was playing or being serious. But, he was usually just kidding around.

Upon learning of his passing, Bob’s longtime friends James & Debby Cotta organized a convoy. On the morning of Bob’s funeral, December 22, about 25 of his buddies, along with their trucks, met at the old shop off Cherokee Road, and then rolled north, together, in a procession, to the chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, where Bob was laid to rest. The funeral was lighthearted, and included many funny stories about Bob, thoughtful songs, and a lot of laughter.

Bob Hitchcock is survived by his wife, Cheryl, and their four children, Michael, Allison, Lindsey and Emily, along with seven grandchildren, and his siblings, James, Carolyn and Margaret. “Crazy Bob” will be missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Cheryl, their entire family, and his large and devoted group of trucking friends.