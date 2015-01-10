There’s nothing better than “rollin’ the boulevard” in a sweet ride, and Jorge Ayon, Jr. (29) and his slammed Viper red Peterbilt 389 and matching polished reefer fit the bill, perfectly. Jorge, Jorge Jr. and Julio Ayon, along with their three sisters, run a family business called Logistics of the Desert, which is based out of Coachella, CA.

Young Jorge Jr. started trucking when he was twenty years old, pulling a set of bottom dumps with a single axle 1999 Pete 377. After that, Jorge Jr. bought a Pete 379, which looked very similar to this new one, it was just older. So, when Jr. ordered his new truck, he knew what he wanted – he wanted a newer version of his older truck, and he wanted Rod Pickett to customize it.

This flashy rig is a Peterbilt 389 with a 300-inch wheelbase and a flat top sleeper, powered by a 550 Cummins ISX hooked to an 18-speed transmission. The truck was sent directly to Pickett Custom Trucks in Arizona to get all the bells and whistles done to it, right from the start. Among many other things, Rod Pickett and his talented crew installed an air-ride front end, seven cab lights, 8-inch Dynaflex exhaust with Pickett elbows, a big front bumper, and a bunch of extra lights, including under-glow.

At that time, Jorge Jr. also decided to switch over to the reefer game, because his dad and brother were running the company, and they had nine Peterbilt 389s pulling reefer trailers all around California, along with a couple sub-haulers, pulling for Logistics of the Desert. So, he decided it was time for him to join in on all the family fun.

Pulling a matching 2004 Great Dane 48-foot spread-axle reefer with a 2015 unit on the front, Jorge Jr. says this sweet trailer keeps that refrigerated freight nice and cold. With a clean and simple look, this slick combination has everything you would want to haul fresh produce in style!

When not trucking, Jorge Jr. likes to go out to Glamis, with his friends and family, to ride the dunes and blow off some steam. Jorge Jr. spends a lot of time driving and dispatching, so any time he can get away, he takes it. Sometimes you just have to get out of the truck and take a break. Jr. and his brother Julio are close, and they are working hard to keep the business their dad started going strong. With good work ethics and help from their three sisters, who keep the trucks loaded, it shouldn’t be too hard.

Although comfortable where Logistics of the Desert is today, Jorge Jr. thinks in the future there might be an option to expand their business by either buying more trailers, so that they can have more sub-haulers, or by purchasing more trucks, so they can have a larger fleet of nice-looking rigs, hauling produce beyond California. But, for now, Logistics of the Desert and their rigs will keep shining bright and rollin’ the boulevards of California in style.