Getting Back To Simpler Times

The holiday season is upon us, and each year we wonder if we will have it all together to make it through Christmas. Do we have enough money for the dinner, cookies and goodies that everyone enjoys? Will we be able to purchase the correct present for our family members? Will we have time to get all the decorating, shopping, wrapping, baking and cooking done? So many things to do before the big day arrives, but wait, we are missing some of the most important factors of the season. Each of us are so busy organizing, making traveling plans, etc., that we are all running around like chickens with our heads cut off (is that still politically correct to say – if not, please excuse me). Many say that Christmas is for children, and yes, that is essentially true. Remember our Christmas’ as a child? During those days we were not worried about the cleaning, decorating, shopping, wrapping, baking or cooking. As children, we were intrigued with the Christmas lights and the Christmas trees that were displayed in our neighbors’ windows. If it snowed, we would grab our sleds and go sledding – and it did not need to be a huge mountain, a small hill would do just fine. When we came home we were covered from head to foot in snow. It hurt when we came into a warm house, but we endured it for the hot chocolate and cookies that were waiting for us. We did not worry about shopping for presents, we would go to the five & dime to pick out some very cheap perfume for Mom and handkerchiefs for Dad. It may not have been the best but, in our eyes, it was wonderful. At school, we would make bright ornaments for our classroom’s Christmas tree and keep busy by practicing for the Christmas play. While the adults were busy getting all frustrated because of the lack of time, we would sit by our Christmas tree and watch the bubble lights get hot and start to bubble. The tree was the most fascinating decoration of the home. We had wrapped our simple presents under the tree and, by Christmas Eve, we could not wait to see our parent’s reaction when they opened our gifts. To us, it seemed like Christmas would never come – it was truly a season of joy and wonderment. Then, come Christmas Day, we would have all our family around us and just enjoy the food and play with our toys. Take time to think back to those simple but delightful days of Christmas past – it would be a wonderful gift for each of us to realize that these simple things are some of the most important parts of the season. Merry Christmas to all – and to all, a good night!