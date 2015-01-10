No Coast Needed

The third annual No Coast Large Cars Truck Show, hosted by Lifetime Nut Covers, was held over the Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2-3, 2017) at the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Britt, IA. Surrounded by cornfields and a horse track, this judged show attracted 85+ semi-trucks from the IA, MN, WI, IL and SD region. The show emphasizes working class trucks in a friendly yet competitive atmosphere that has been cultivated by the creators, Nikki and JR of Lifetime Nut Covers.

The anticipation of this show has grown over the years as there has been an increase of participants to display their trucks and attendees who can’t get enough of these machines. Also, it has attracted several vendors such as Hogebuilt, Rockwood and Valley Chrome, who also donated items for a silent auction. For the third time, Big Rig Chrome Shop of Oshkosh, WI set-up a booth at this event, and brought out lots of tempting products and apparel for purchase, hosted by yours truly.

The continued success of this show reflects the dedication that has been poured into it by Nikki, JR and their committed group of volunteers. Originally started as a single-day event eight years ago on a blocked-off street, this show has expanded into two full days on a large grass lot just outside the city.

The show officially started Saturday morning, but plenty of trucks were already lined up by Friday night as I arrived with our truck and trailer. With a DJ playing music and the smell of BBQ in the air from a smoker, dozens of families and truck enthusiasts visited the grounds to see the rows of customized rigs. Once the sun went down on Saturday, all the trucks turned on their lights as the festivities continued into the night.

Come Sunday, the drivers worked tirelessly to make their trucks spotless for the judging at noon. The classes featured lights, four year-specific brackets for bobtails and combos, and best of show. They also had a “Local Boys” category that is reserved for the truckers from the Britt area, as a tribute to their homegrown roots, along with a few other special awards.

With over 85 trucks present, there was an abundance of models that displayed serious craftsmanship and distinctive characteristics. Some of the highlights included Stephanie & Jake Robak’s “End of Watch” Peterbilt, that won two awards, Travis Thull’s white and maroon Peterbilt, Ethan Young’s Kenworth, and David Eich’s black Peterbilt loaded with Purple Dual Revolution lights (winner of two awards).

JR proudly parked his white Kenworth at the entrance, along with two of his other projects, such as a newly-restored 1960s narrow-nose Kenworth. IMT Transport out of Garner, IA had a few trucks from their fleet, and another standout rig would be “Cherry Pie” – a slick 1973 W900A.

I would like to thank Nikki and JR for hosting Big Rig Chrome Shop once again at the No Coast Large Cars Truck Show. Their hospitality has created a relaxed and welcoming environment, that is family-orientated, and showcases some of the hardest working trucks, right off the road. If you travel in the Midwest, there’s a good chance you will see one of these trucks out on the road, since many of them operate seven days a week. Next year’s show is scheduled for September 1-2, 2018, so make your plans to be there as soon as possible! And the winners were:

BOBTAIL (1994 & OLDER): 1st Kate Whiting of Chetek, WI – 1973 KW A-Model; 2nd Johnathon Ohrt/Ennis Corp. of Clarion, IA – 1987 Pete 379; 3rd Aaron Boyenga/IMT Transport of Garner, IA – 1986 Pete 359.

BOBTAIL (1995-2002): 1st Duane Bard/Dreamlines Trans. Services of Iroquois, IL – 1999 Pete 379; 2nd Darek Joubert/IMT Transport of Garner, IA – 2001 KW W900L; 3rd Ron Kent/IMT Transport of Garner, IA – 1996 Pete 379.

BOBTAIL (2003-2009): 1st Ben Monson/Monson & Sons of Britt, IA – 2005 Pete 379; 2nd Jake & Stephanie Robak/Robak Auto Transport of Rice, MN – 2006 Pete 379; 3rd Tylor Rogers/Gypsy Express of Saskatchewan, Canada – 2007 KW W900L.

BOBTAIL (2010 & NEWER): 1st Clinton Schutjer/Schutjer Trucking of Woden, IA – 2012 KW; 2nd Paul Manderfeld/Manderfeld Trucking of Mankato, MN – 2013 Pete 389; 3rd Trent Busma/Busma Trucking of Dumont, IA.

COMBO (1994 & OLDER): 1st Richard Sorem/SFT of Northfield, MN – 1994 Pete 379; 2nd Troy Sonnek/Sonnek Trucking of Easton, MN – 1987 Peterbilt 379; 3rd Brock Gouge/IMT Transport of Garner, IA – 1969 KW W900A.

COMBO (1995-2002): 1st Doug Young/Young Truck Line of Lyle, MN – 2002 KW W900; 2nd Robby Peterson/JP Express of Plainview, MN – 1999 Pete 379; 3rd Grant Vaske/Vaske Trucking of Lone Rock, IA – 1997 KW W900L.

COMBO (2003-2009): 1st David Eich/Eich Trucking of Rockville, MN – 2005 Pete 379; 2nd Jerry Linander/Jerry Linander Specialized of Winona, MN – 2007 KW W900L; 3rd Clinton Schutjer/Schutjer Trucking of Woden, IA – 2006 Pete 379.

COMBO (2010 & NEWER): 1st Ethan Young/Young Truck Line of Lyle, MN – 2010 KW T660; 2nd Anthony Bye/Greenbelt of Dumont, IA – 2016 Pete 389; 3rd Robbie Christiansen/Cronin Farms of Ireton, IA – 2014 Pete 389.

LOCAL BOYS: 1st Ben Monson/Monson & Sons of Britt, IA – 2005 Pete 379; 2nd Clinton Schutjer/Schutjer Trucking of Woden, IA – 2006 Pete 379; 3rd Evan Beshey/E&E Beshey Trucking of Garner, IA – 2004 Pete 379.

LIGHTS (BOBTAIL): 1st Jake & Stephanie Robak/Robak Auto Transport of Rice, MN – 2006 Pete 379; 2nd Jim Halliday/Robak Auto Transport of Rice, MN – 2007 Pete 379; 3rd Ron Kent/IMT Transport of Garner, IA – 1996 Pete 379.

LIGHTS (COMBO): 1st David Eich/Eich Trucking of Rockville, MN – 2005 Pete 379; 2nd Jeromy Hermsen/Mitch Lee, Inc. of Eagle Grove, IA – 2006 Pete 379; 3rd Robbie Christiansen/Cronin Farms of Ireton, IA – 2014 Pete 389.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE: Brock Gouge/IMT Transport of Garner, IA – 1969 Kenworth W900A.

BUTCH SCHLEUGER TROPHY: Jessie Ackelson of Emmons, MN – 2007 Pete 379.

LIFETIME’S CHOICE: Anthony Bye/Greenbelt of Dumont, IA – 2016 Pete 389.

BEST OF SHOW (BOBTAIL): Duane Bard/Dreamlines Trans. Services of Iroquois, IL – 1999 Pete 379.

BEST OF SHOW (COMBO): Richard Sorem/SFT of Northfield, MN – 1994 Pete 379.