Role Reversal!

Do you ever just sit and wonder about things? Of course, you do – we all do. And, oftentimes, I find myself wondering how things might look if situations were flipped or roles were reversed. For example, we’ve all heard that the spider is more afraid of you than you are of it. But, let’s take that concept and apply it to nonsensical things, such as, you may find yourself wanting that piece of pie, but what if that piece of pie really wanted you? You might know that song, by heart, but what if that song knew you by heart? These are just fun little ways to pass the time while rolling down the road. I think you get the picture… or does the picture get YOU?!

WONDERING

By Trevor Hardwick

I wonder if a truck would love me,

And if my luck could push and shove me,

Or if they’d both prefer to set me free?

I wonder if a verse could clench me,

And if my thirst for more could quench me,

If I could only change reality?

I guess I also often wonder,

If I could ever startle thunder,

The way that thunder tends to startle me?

Could I make my habits sunder,

Or would it only drag me under,

If I could seek a meeker better me?

I wonder if the road could know me,

The way I know the road below me,

Would it ever know me like a friend?

Would it spend its whole life chasing,

Any way that I was facing,

Or would it somehow seek to find the end?

I guess I’m just the kind who ponders,

I let the thoughts inside me wander,

And then I wonder why I need to know?

The words I write or speak may maunder,

As I chase another yonder,

Or will the yonder wonder where I’ll go?