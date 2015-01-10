Are you the stubborn type? The kind of person who goes against the grain, just to go against the grain? Maybe you resist the mainstream to carve your own path, or maybe you have good intentions and a well-thought-out plan, but things never seem to go your way. Trust me, it happens to all of us at some point. When everyone else is headed for the house and running in the sun, you’re chasing the wind and rain, and getting further and further away from your best-laid plans. If this seems like a fair description of you, then this poem is for you, as well. This one is for those of us who always find themselves going “the other way” than everyone else.

THE OTHER WAY

By Trevor Hardwick

I’m well aware, of anywhere I am,

Typically I’m in-between, a premise and a plan.

Oftentimes I’m chasing down, a bright and better day,

But it seems, I’m always, going the other way.

I could plan, the weather would be good,

As the first of many raindrops, splash against my hood.

While everyone is running, with sunshine on their face,

It seems, I’m always, going the other way.

My way is the highway… and, yes,

Going against the grain, is what I do best.

I’d turn ’round and join the crowd, to chase the better pay,

But it seems, I’m always, going the other way.

Why am I so stubborn… I just don’t know,

With plenty of easy-streets, and high-roads, I could go.

The Good Book does remind me, that I can always pray,

But it seems, I’m always, going the other way.

One more run, and I’ll turn toward the house,

It’s been awhile since I’ve seen, the kiddos and my spouse.

I could make a perfect plan, then plans will be delayed,

And it seems, I’m always, going the other way.