Ask The Law® – July 2017

MAXIMUM LENGTH LAWS IN CALIFORNIA

Q: I received a citation for VC35401(A). The officer said the maximum length of a tractor and trailer is 65 feet. Most haulers use 53-foot trailers and a conventional tractor. Is the law 65 feet? If so, most haulers would be getting citations. Please advise – Bob in California

A: Provided by Sergeant Jaime Nunez, California Highway Patrol, Commercial Vehicle Section, Sacramento, CA: California Vehicle Code (CVC) Section 35401(a) requires vehicle combinations to be 65 feet or less. However, Section 35401.5(a) CVC provides an exemption to the 65-foot limit for combinations consisting of a truck tractor and semi-trailer on certain California truck routes. California’s truck routes are available at www.dot.ca.gov. Additionally, vehicle combinations that contain a trailer longer than 48 feet must maintain a king pin to rear axle setting of 40 feet or less.

PROPER DEFINITION OF A LADENED CMV

Q: I would like to request a more detailed definition of what would be considered a “laden” and an “unladen” CMV. After I am relieved from dispatch and motor carrier responsibilities, am I allowed to drive to the nearest truck stop/rest area with an empty trailer being off duty, or does that only apply to the tractor by itself? Thanks – Alan in Texas

A: Provided by Senior Trooper Monty Dial (Ret.), Texas Highway Patrol, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Garland, TX: You have asked a good question. Nowhere in the DOT regulations does it define what a laden vehicle is. There are some examples of what a driver can and cannot do if the vehicle is laden, but those examples are limited to a vehicle being loaded with hazardous materials. There are those in the enforcement community that say a vehicle is ladened if it has a trailer, regardless of whether the trailer is loaded or empty, while others say that a trailer is ladened only if it is loaded. Whose definition is right or wrong remains the interpretation of the trooper/inspector who has you stopped. There is one interpretation, found in Part 395.8 Question #26, which says that a driver is allowed to drop their trailer and bobtail to various locations (food, entertainment or shopping) while en route or once the driver reaches a location and drops their trailer and bobtails home and back to the location of their trailer before starting their next trip. But, another interpretation, found in Part 395.2 Question #1, states that all time spent at the controls of a CMV are to be recorded as driving time from the last stop to home. So, based on not being able to find a definition of what a “ladened” vehicle is and with the two examples used, I cannot give you an answer that is going to be fool-proof. What I mean is, I cannot give you an answer that’s going to keep you from possibly getting written up for moving from your last drop to the nearest truck stop or rest area.

