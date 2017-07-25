This month’s creation was built for Imran Kahn of Western Ag in Yuba City, CA. After getting into some trouble early in life, Imran was given a second chance – and he did not squander it. The fact that he was given another shot, has enlightened him to seek out others in the same situation, and to help those who want and deserve a chance to change for the better. And, so far, that has worked out well for him (and the company). Also, in regard to second chances, if you missed the opportunity to order a special edition “Pride & Class” 389 Peterbilt when they were offered back in 2014, the company is now offering you a second chance to get one!

Born in the United States, Imran (37) and his brother Mohammad (35) are first-generation Americans. Their parents, Ijaz and Rabia, came here from Pakistan when they were 18 years old and settled in Tudor, CA (about 30 miles north of Sacramento). Imran was born the following year. Their family was into farming, and the two brothers got to drive their dad’s old flatbed around when they were young. Eventually, their dad bought a truck and went out on the road. Imran and his brother went out with their dad as often as possible, and really fell in love with the “bull hauler” trucks – they were all lit-up with lights and blew the doors off dad’s Freightliner. Both boys dreamed of one day owning a truck like that – and today, they own 18 trucks (and 11 of them are cool long-nosed rigs).

Growing up out in the country, the two boys found themselves getting into trouble a lot. Imran said, “We didn’t make good decisions. When you grow up in the woods, it’s hard to stay focused.” Back then, they loved riding ATVs and dirt bikes – school was not important (neither of the boys finished high school). All the things that you do and the things that happen to you, help mold you into the person you are. But, just because you make some bad decisions, doesn’t mean you can’t straighten up and be better. “You can’t change the past, but you can change the future,” said Imran. And that’s what he did.

Since then, they have become respectful, responsible, appreciative young men, that have a solid family-owned and operated trucking company. Mohammad is married to his wife, Gagun, who is the backbone of the company, and they have one son who is almost a year old. Imran and his wife, Hina, have a four-month-old daughter. All the drivers they hire are what they describe as “old school” – they take care of business, and their equipment! Since Imran is in charge of hiring, he tries to find good people who need and/or want a second chance – like he got. And most people, when given an honest second chance, seize that opportunity and become dedicated members of their team.

More recently, when it came time to order some new trucks, being avid 10-4 Magazine readers and fans, they called Clint. Wanting something special for his uncle Fayaz to drive, Mohammad ordered a new black 389 “Pride & Class” edition Peterbilt, and then Imran ordered one in Legendary Grey, for himself. After offering these trucks in limited production numbers in 2014, Peterbilt recently announced that they will be accepting orders again for this special edition 389 until the end of 2017. So, if you missed it the first time around, now is your (second) chance to finally get one (or more).

Liking the way his brother’s 2005 X-model Peterbilt looked, Imran ordered his “Pride & Class” rig to look much the same. The limited-edition truck is powered by a 550 Cummins ISX hooked to an 18-speed transmission, and has a 78-inch high-roof sleeper. When the truck showed up, Clint and his crew hid the urea tank, installed straight stacks, new cab panels and added extra lights (of course), including 12 flush-mount LEDs on the back of the sleeper. The truck also got dump valves for the steer axle, rear light bars, breather lights (front and back), a drop visor, stainless steel Hogebilt half-fenders on hidden brackets, nine cab lights, and the stock headlights were swapped-out with double-rounds on Double JJ brackets.

One never knows what life has in store for us, but Imran is glad that God has always had a plan for him. Not everyone is lucky enough to get a second chance, so when you do, take full advantage of that opportunity. Imran knows this. And now you do, too. If you want to order a “Pride & Class” Peterbilt, Clint is willing to give you a second chance, as well. But call him soon, before this chance is gone – again!