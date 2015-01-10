The Driver’s View – June 2017

Mark Cole took this “wide-open spaces” shot on I-80 near Kimball, Nebraska while driving for Schulz Transportation out of Lincoln, NE.
Mark Cole took this “wide-open spaces” shot on I-80 near Kimball, Nebraska while driving for Schulz Transportation out of Lincoln, NE.
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
FOR RACK LOCATIONS CALL 1-559-338-2703
Copyright © 1993-2017 10-4 Magazine® TenFourMagazine.com.
PO Box 7377 Huntington Beach, CA, 92615 tel. (714) 378-9990
Leave a Reply