More than 90 of America’s coolest big rigs arrived in Wildwood, Florida on April 28th for the 19th Annual 75 Chrome Shop Truck Show. This annual event was also the first stop of the hotly-anticipated inaugural season of the ATSC (American Truck Show Circuit), featuring an all-new electronically-judged National Championship with TruckScore™ averaging, along with a more relaxed and low-pressure “Wash & Show” competitor’s choice contest. All three days of the event were blistering hot, with temperatures in the high 90s, but nothing stopped competitors from wiping their rides and preparing for “rags down” – the official start of the show.

The National Championship Circuit Event judging went off without a hitch on Saturday morning. A few of the 20 circuit competitors were lucky enough to take home some serious custom hardware (supplied by the folks at Dynaflex Products) plus points towards their ATSC National Championship campaigns and an appearance in the ATSC booth at SEMA 2017 later this year.

About 70 “Wash & Show” competitors walked the 75 Chrome Shop event lot to choose their favorite trucks for Best of Show, Exterior Styling, Paint/Vinyl, and Lights categories. Winners of the Wash & Show Competitor’s Choice Contest walked away with custom trophies by Dynaflex Products, and many also received prizes that included a Bad Ass Custom Truck Parts gift certificate, Hogebuilt quarter fenders, billet aluminum accessories from Lifetime, an assortment of Renegade cleaning products (they also hosted a Thursday night competitor dinner), a tool tray from Panelite, Stay Loaded shirt packs, Dynaflex Products Original Monster Stacks kit, 75 Chrome Shop merchandise, and two NASCAR “Hot Passes” donated by Panelite’s Jim McClure.

Special thanks to the Farkus family for their second-to-none hospitality, a beautiful venue to commence the 2017 ATSC season, and for sending the competitors off with their stomachs full from a pasta lunch following Sunday’s award presentation. The second ATSC National Championship Event and Wash & Show for 2017 will be held June 10-11 at the Slamology Automotive & Music Festival at the Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, Indiana. Slamology registration is now open. For more information or to get yourself registered, visit www.atsc.world.

LIMITED FOR SHOW BOBTAIL

EXTERIOR: 1st Bob Harley, 1972 Peterbilt 358A; 2nd Andrew Good, 2016 KW W900.

ENGINE: 1st Bob Harley, 1972 Peterbilt 358A; 2nd Andrew Good, 2016 KW W900.

INTERIOR: 1st Bob Harley, 1972 Peterbilt 358A; 2nd Andrew Good, 2016 KW W900.

DRIVER PRESENTATION: 1st Bob Harley, 1972 Peterbilt 358A; 2nd Andrew Good, 2016 KW W900.

BEST OF SHOW: 1st Bob Harley, 1972 Pete 358A; 2nd Andrew Good, 2016 KW W900.

LIMITED FOR SHOW COMBO

EXTERIOR: 1st Dustin Shipman, 2008 KW W900L; 2nd Nick Rosenberger, 2017 KW W900; 3rd Joel Dawes, 2016 KW T660.

ENGINE: 1st Dustin Shipman, 2008 KW W900L; 2nd Nick Rosenberger, 2017 KW W900; 3rd Joel Dawes, 2016 KW T660.

INTERIOR: 1st Dustin Shipman, 2008 KW W900L; 2nd Nick Rosenberger, 2017 KW W900; 3rd Joel Dawes, 2016 KW T660.

DRIVER PRESENTATION: 1st Nick Rosenberger, 2017 KW W900; 2nd Dustin Shipman, 2008 KW W900L; 3rd Joel Dawes, 2016 KW T660.

BEST OF SHOW: 1st Dustin Shipman, 2008 KW W900L; 2nd Nick Rosenberger, 2017 KW W900; 3rd Joel Dawes, 2016 KW T660.

ELITE WORKING BOBTAIL

EXTERIOR: 1st Clint Dicks, 2015 KW T660; 2nd Aaron Spinolas, 2001 Peterbilt 379; 3rd Brian Rudisell, 2005 KW W900.

ENGINE: 1st Aaron Spinolas, 2001 Peterbilt 379; 2nd Clint Dicks, 2015 KW T660; 3rd Brian Rudisell, 2005 KW W900.

INTERIOR: 1st Aaron Spinolas, 2001 Pete 379; 2nd Clint Dicks, 2015 KW T660; 3rd Brian Rudisell, 2005 KW W900.

DRIVER PRESENTATION: 1st Clint Dicks, 2015 KW T660; 2nd Aaron Spinolas, 2001 Pete 379; 3rd Brian Rudisell, 2005 KW W900.

BEST OF SHOW: 1st Clint Dicks, 2015 KW T660; 2nd Aaron Spinolas, 2001 Pete 379; 3rd Brian Rudisell, 2005 KW W900.

ELITE WORKING COMBO

EXTERIOR: 1st Brian Dreher, 2016 Pete 389; 2nd Brad Garetson, 2016 Pete 389; 3rd Jonathan Donadio, 1996 KW W900.

ENGINE: 1st Brian Dreher, 2016 Peterbilt 389; 2nd Brad Garetson, 2016 Peterbilt 389; 3rd Jonathan Donadio, 1996 KW W900.

INTERIOR: 1st (tie) Brad Garetson, 2016 Peterbilt 389 AND 1st (tie) Colton Chase, 2002 Pete 379; 2nd Eric Turner, 2015 Pete 389; 3rd Terry Aslinger, 1996 Peterbilt 379.

DRIVER PRESENTATION: 1st (tie) Eric Turner, 2015 Peterbilt 389 AND 1st (tie) Jonathan Donadio, 1996 KW W900; 2nd Terry Aslinger, 1996 Peterbilt 379; 3rd Brian Dreher, 2016 Peterbilt 389.

BEST OF SHOW: 1st Brad Garetson, 2016 Pete 389; 2nd Brian Dreher, 2016 Pete 389; 3rd Jonathan Donadio, 1996 KW W900.

WASH & SHOW CONTEST

LIGHTS: 1st Bubba Branch, 2014 Peterbilt 579; 2nd Ryan Wichtner, 1980 KW K100C; 3rd Josh Foster, 2014 KW T660.

PAINT/VINYL: 1st Linda Harley, 2016 Peterbilt 389; 2nd Lee Whitaker, 2017 KW W900L; 3rd Robert Hallahan, 2006 KW W900B.

EXTERIOR STYLING: 1st Ryan Wichtner, 1980 KW K100C; 2nd Brody Lathrop, 1998 Peterbilt 379; 3rd Fertino Garcia, 2016 Peterbilt 389.

BEST OF SHOW: 1st Ryan Wichtner, 1980 KW K100C; 2nd Scott Goldman, 2017 Peterbilt 389; 3rd Jojo Deberadinis, 1972 Brockway 361.