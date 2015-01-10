Childhood Memories

We all have memories from our childhood, and this month’s rig was built in honor of those memories for Clint Davis (37) of Rockstar Logistics in Emporia, Kansas. Clint owns seven trucks, including this new one seen here, along with 14 trailers. Trucking can be difficult, but Clint works hard, and his faith in the fact that “God only gives you what you can handle” helps him stay positive when times get rough.

Born in 1980 to Larry Davis and Tresa Peterson, his mom got married to Leo Waechter the next year. Clint’s step-dad Leo and his father Larry have always been active in Clint’s life – he has a great relationship with both. When Clint was young, Larry was a welder and Leo was part-owner in Waechter Hay & Grain, which had some super cool trucks – one in particular was a 1981 Peterbilt 359 with a V8 Cat and a factory “swoop” paint job. This one was considered to be Leo’s truck, and he drove it from 1982 until 1992, when he was bought out by his brother.

Growing up, Clint spent as much time as he could in that cool 359 with Leo – he loved the sound of that V8 Cat and the look of that cool paint job. When Leo sold his part of the company, he bought another 1981 Pete 359 extended hood with a V8, but this one had a set of sticks, as well. Leo owned that rig until 2001, when he and Clint’s mom got a divorce. When Clint was 18 years old, he started driving this second 359, hauling cattle in Kansas, and he loved it.

When Leo sold the truck in 2001, Clint wanted to buy it but couldn’t quite swing it, so he opted instead for a 1981 Pete COE. He ran that cabover for a year and then blew it up, trying to make it run like the V8. He could not afford to do the rebuild, so Clint started driving for another guy. When he turned 21, he went to work for Leo’s brother, John Waechter, driving a 1996 Pete 379 until 2004. At that point, he made a career change and began driving a train! He did that until 2011, when he decided that he was ready to start trucking again.

Cashing out of the train gig, Clint bought a 1994 KW, then added a 1999 KW, a 1998 Pete, a 1995 Pete, a 1994 Pete, etc. These days, he runs seven trucks. When it came time for Clint to order a new one, he wanted to revive those childhood memories and build a new truck that looked like that old 359.

Wanting a new 389 painted like Leo’s old 359, Clint got in touch with Clint (Moore) and started the process. His mom found some cool old pictures of the 1981, and then DuPont was called to get the paint codes. Clint really wanted a V8 Cat and a set of sticks, but the guys just couldn’t make that happen.

Ordering a new 389 with a 63” flattop and a 280” wheelbase, Clint opted for an ISX 560 Cummins and an 18-speed Ultra Shift, instead. The truck was also ordered with no back window and extra factory tool boxes, just like in the 80s.

Once the truck arrived, Pat in the body shop laid out the four-color “swoop” paint job in the old 1981 colors. The shop also installed a visor, wing, glass lights, Hogebuilt full fenders on hidden brackets, double-round headlights on Double JJ brackets, and 7” dummy pipes. The guys also hid the DEF tank and painted the fuel tanks.

Leo works for Clint now, and he is the lucky driver of this new truck. Leo said he gets more praise in the new truck than he ever did in the 359. Everywhere he goes, he gets the “thumbs up” and compliments. Clint loves how the truck looks, but loves how it makes him feel, even more. It takes him away – back to his childhood memories.