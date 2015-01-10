Confusion Rules

The world is changing rapidly, but most assuredly our not-so-united states are in mass confusion. This is not the first time (nor will it be the last), but these times are one of rebellion and hate – two very strong emotions. One of the most drastic times for America was during the mid-nineteenth century over the issue of economics and slavery. In 1856, the United States Senate became a literal combat zone when a congressman from the House of Representatives entered the floor of the Senate and savagely beat a senator with a metal-tipped cane. The beating was so violent that the unconscious senator had to be carried off the floor. Today, the difference is in ideologies (the body of doctrine, myth, belief, etc. that guides an individual, social movement, institution, class or large group) between Liberals – which believe government should solve social ills – and Conservatives – which believe government should empower the people to solve their own problems. There are no evil thoughts in the ideologies – they are both for prosperity, freedom, less suffering and reduced crime. But, somehow, it has become so segued that the parties are not able to work together for the better of the people. When that happens, trouble is not far behind. For example, there is now fake news, fake scandals and security leaks. Newscasters are so divided that no one knows or understands what is true or what is false (our what is merely opinion). Our elected leaders are out of control; we did not elect this body to constantly fight but to come together and properly run the country per the Constitution. Sometimes history can hold up a mirror to the situation. An excellent example is Lewis Carroll, a Victorian Englishman, who wrote children’s books with political overtones. One of the poems in his book “Through the Looking Glass” reminds me of the tense current ills of today: Tweedledum and Tweedledee, agreed to have a battle! For Tweedledum said Tweedledee, had spoiled his nice new rattle. Just then flew down a monstrous crow, as black as a tar-barrel! Which frightened both the heroes so, they quite forgot their quarrel. What example is the United States exhibiting to the world? Remember the words of Abraham Lincoln – “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Maybe this is a time for prayer. If you do not know how to pray it is okay, the Lord listens to all. Just speak it from the heart, and please help to heal our country, so we can all move forward – together!