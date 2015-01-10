The Pete Rhyme

Are you bored? Are you stressed? Possibly just feeling numb from the daily grind? Here’s an example of a mental exercise you can try to help put your mind on something you enjoy. Take a word, an object, or a person that means something to you (for example money). Then, think of as many words as you can come up with that rhyme with that word (funny, sunny, honey, runny, etc.). Now, put together a short sentence that ends in that word or name (I love spending money). Now, using the rhyming words you came up with, put them in sentences of their own, with a similar syllable count (I love spending money… and jokes that are funny… days that are sunny… time with my honey… and yolks that are runny). Before you may know it, you’ll be a good poet, write those words down, and then you can show it! That’s pretty much how this poem came about. I just kept thinking of words that rhyme with “Pete” – I took out a sheet, grabbed something to eat, sat in my seat, and began to repeat. Next thing I knew, this thing was complete, and now I hope you enjoy, this “Pete” poem, replete.

A POEM REPLETE

By Trevor Hardwick

The highway is calling,

You just wanna sleep.

Hit that alarm,

And toss back the sheet.

Groan til you’re upright,

And back on your feet.

Spin through the shower,

Grab something to eat.

Kiss all your babies,

And that woman so sweet.

Fire up that diesel,

Get back on the street.

Roll through Arizona,

You’ll cook in the heat.

Up in Dakota,

You’ll slip on the sleet.

Life can be hard,

It’s a hard life to beat.

Sit there and whine,

Or go out and compete.

Just close your doors,

Keep your butt in the seat.

You’ll get your money,

When the trip is complete.

It ain’t always easy,

Making ends meet.

At least you’re not tappin,

The government teat.

Life can be difficult,

It ain’t always neat.

But life ain’t so bad,

When you drive for a fleet.

I’m only kidding,

There’s no such conceit.

Like livin’ a lifestyle,

That rhymes with a Pete!