The Wonders Of Child Development

It’s amazing how rapidly babies develop, mentally and physically. When we were younger, it was thought that children were to be seen and not heard. Kindergarten was the first time we went to school and learned how to be social within a group and play games. It was not until first grade that we were introduced to reading and writing. Welcome to the 21st Century, where those theories have been thrown out the window. Television now displays commercials about child development encouraging parents to talk, sing and read to their babies. It is true, the more you engage with your child, the more they develop those cognitive skills. We are talking about starting at infancy. Yes, there are books with large designs that are made to read to a two-week-old infant! We are not only encouraged to read to our babies, but to talk to them in complete sentences, as well. I know what you are thinking – what am I going to say to a baby? Look, this is not Meet the Press – just talk to them while changing their clothes, feeding them and holding them. The same thing with singing – when you run out of things to say, sing. You are not talking to a wall – their little brains are like a computer, constantly processing what is happening around them. The brain is developing rapidly, and the more we interact the more the baby builds the foundation of communication and literary skills. Babies memories expand and build upon one another. Even when the infant begins to blow bubbles, that is not an accident – it is a way to train the mouth and tongue muscles for speaking. Mimicry is the best form of learning – babies will mimic sounds and, eventually, begin to put those sounds to words. When a child learns to play peek-a-boo, they are not only learning a game, but learning that even though an object is not seen it is still in existence. Simple things that we take for granted, in a little ones’ development, are important in growth. A child’s memory also develops at an early age. I remember watching my son put his little one in a car seat. He was about four months old, but he did not like being strapped into the seat – the look on his face was one of pure helplessness and dislike. But, my son continued to put him in the car seat, and explaining why. Did the four-month old understand? Probably not. But, with patient and positive attention, the baby did not cry and instead quietly listened. It only takes a little more time on our part, but we are giving positive one-on-one learning skills. We all want what is best for our children’s lives. The best way to start is in the home. The adage, “the more love you give the more love you receive” perfectly fits the gifts of educational communication and development skills we can give the little ones in our lives.